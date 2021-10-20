Another week, another Lancaster-Lebanon League football game is off because of coronavirus concerns.

And this time, the game in question will not be played at a later date.

Friday’s Lebanon at Donegal Section 3 game not only has been cancelled, but the Cedars have forfeited the victory to the host Indians. It will go in the books as a 2-0 win for Donegal, which improves to 2-1 in league games and to 6-2 overall.

Lebanon, which is dealing with COVID-19 cases in its school district, dips to 0-4 in the league and to 0-9 overall.

It’s the second time this season Donegal had a game called off because of coronavirus issues; the Indians’ Week 6 section game against Garden Spot is currently postponed. If neither team makes the District 3 playoffs, the Indians and the Spartans could play as early as Nov. 5.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATISTICS, SCHEDULES

Donegal is currently at No. 9 and safely inside the bubble for a spot in the D3-4A playoff bracket. The Indians finish up at home next Friday against Lancaster Catholic, with a shot to make the postseason for the first time since 2014.

Nine football games involving L-L League teams have now been postponed or forfeited because of COVID-19 issues. Cedar Crest, Warwick, Solanco, Columbia, Octorara, Elco, Annville-Cleona and Pequea Valley have all had games postponed; Pequea Valley forfeited last week’s Section 4 game to Octorara.

