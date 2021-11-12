The Lebanon County football coaches have weighed in with their all-star selections for the 2021 season. Here are the honorees …

OFFENSE

FIRST TEAM

QB — Jay Huber, junior, Cedar Crest

RB — Aadyn Richards, senior, Cedar Crest

RB — Rogan Harter, senior, Annville-Cleona

RB — Luke Williams, senior, Elco

WR — Nolan Groff, junior, Cedar Crest

WR — Moises Gonzalez, sophomore, Northern Lebanon

WR — Anthony Mansfield, junior, Palmyra

TE — Aidan Fritsch, junior, Elco

C — Ethan Schriver, senior, Annville-Cleona

C — Cody Sky, senior, Elco

OL — Colin Daub, junior, Elco

OL — Darrian Holloway, sophomore, Annville-Cleona

OL — Daniel Stetskal, senior, Palmyra

OL — Jon Balchunas, senior, Palmyra

OL — Kalani Adams, senior, Northern Lebanon

K — Rheece Shuey, senior, Elco

KR — Richie Kawalksi, senior, Palmyra

KR — Phoenix Music, junior, Annville-Cleona

PR — Brayden Koehler, senior, Cedar Crest

UTILITY — Cole Thomas, senior, Elco

DEFENSE

FIRST TEAM

DL — Thomas Hershey, senior, Lebanon

DL — Cody Sky, senior, Elco

DL — Connor Holzman, senior, Palmyra

DE — Erik McLaughlin, junior, Cedar Crest

DE — Mitchell Hetrick, senior, Northern Lebanon

ILB — Aadyn Richards, senior, Cedar Crest

ILB — Luke Williams, senior, Elco

OLB — Trayvon Zerbe, senior, Cedar Crest

OLB — Alex Long, junior, Annville-Cleona

DB — Donovan Adams, senior, Cedar Crest

DB — Richie Kowalski, senior, Palmyra

S — Brayden Koehler, senior, Cedar Crest

S — Ethan Missimer, senior, Annville-Cleona

S — Jase Jones, senior, Palmyra

P — Kayden Clark, senior, Northern Lebanon

INSPIRATIONAL — Benno Zacheri, junior, Cedar Crest

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB — Jordan Wamsher, senior, Palmyra

RB — Chase Maguire, senior, Annville-Cleona

RB — Grady Stichler, junior, Northern Lebanon

RB — Richie Kowalski, senior, Palmyra

WR — Ethan Heisey, junior, Cedar Crest

WR — Alex Long, junior, Annville-Cleona

WR — Zahir Stoner, junior, Lebanon

TE — Aiden Schomp, sophomore, Cedar Crest

C — Thomas Hershey, senior, Lebanon

OL — Mitchell Hetrick, senior, Northern Lebanon

OL — Cameron Simone, sophomore, Cedar Crest

OL — Christian Weaber, sophomore, Cedar Crest

OL — Damien Miller, sophomore, Annville-Cleona

OL — Josiah Wright, sophomore, Lebanon

K — Simon Grimes, senior, Northern Lebanon

KR — Zahir Stoner, junior, Lebanon

KR — Grady Stichler, junior, Northern Lebanon

PR — Moises Gonzalez, sophomore, Northern Lebanon

DEFENSE

DL — Gavin Popejoy, senior, Cedar Crest

DL — Logan Riggenbach, junior, Annville-Cleona

DL — Josiah Wright, sophomore, Lebanon

DE — Nate Henson, senior, Elco

DE — Jordan Blauch, senior, Palmyra

ILB — Kalani Adams, senior, Northern Lebanon

ILB — Alex Fuhrman, senior, Palmyra

OLB — Zion Durant, senior, Cedar Crest

OLB — Cole Thomas, senior, Elco

DB — Cael Harter, sophomore, Annville-Cleona

DB — Moises Gonzalez, sophomore, Northern Lebanon

S — Phoenix Music, junior, Annville-Cleona

S — Cameron Connelly, sophomore, Annville-Cleona

S — Kayden Clark, senior, Northern Lebanon

P — Nolan Groff, junior, Cedar Crest

