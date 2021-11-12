The Lebanon County football coaches have weighed in with their all-star selections for the 2021 season. Here are the honorees …
OFFENSE
FIRST TEAM
QB — Jay Huber, junior, Cedar Crest
RB — Aadyn Richards, senior, Cedar Crest
RB — Rogan Harter, senior, Annville-Cleona
RB — Luke Williams, senior, Elco
WR — Nolan Groff, junior, Cedar Crest
WR — Moises Gonzalez, sophomore, Northern Lebanon
WR — Anthony Mansfield, junior, Palmyra
TE — Aidan Fritsch, junior, Elco
C — Ethan Schriver, senior, Annville-Cleona
C — Cody Sky, senior, Elco
OL — Colin Daub, junior, Elco
OL — Darrian Holloway, sophomore, Annville-Cleona
OL — Daniel Stetskal, senior, Palmyra
OL — Jon Balchunas, senior, Palmyra
OL — Kalani Adams, senior, Northern Lebanon
K — Rheece Shuey, senior, Elco
KR — Richie Kawalksi, senior, Palmyra
KR — Phoenix Music, junior, Annville-Cleona
PR — Brayden Koehler, senior, Cedar Crest
UTILITY — Cole Thomas, senior, Elco
DEFENSE
FIRST TEAM
DL — Thomas Hershey, senior, Lebanon
DL — Cody Sky, senior, Elco
DL — Connor Holzman, senior, Palmyra
DE — Erik McLaughlin, junior, Cedar Crest
DE — Mitchell Hetrick, senior, Northern Lebanon
ILB — Aadyn Richards, senior, Cedar Crest
ILB — Luke Williams, senior, Elco
OLB — Trayvon Zerbe, senior, Cedar Crest
OLB — Alex Long, junior, Annville-Cleona
DB — Donovan Adams, senior, Cedar Crest
DB — Richie Kowalski, senior, Palmyra
S — Brayden Koehler, senior, Cedar Crest
S — Ethan Missimer, senior, Annville-Cleona
S — Jase Jones, senior, Palmyra
P — Kayden Clark, senior, Northern Lebanon
INSPIRATIONAL — Benno Zacheri, junior, Cedar Crest
L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STATISTICS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB — Jordan Wamsher, senior, Palmyra
RB — Chase Maguire, senior, Annville-Cleona
RB — Grady Stichler, junior, Northern Lebanon
RB — Richie Kowalski, senior, Palmyra
WR — Ethan Heisey, junior, Cedar Crest
WR — Alex Long, junior, Annville-Cleona
WR — Zahir Stoner, junior, Lebanon
TE — Aiden Schomp, sophomore, Cedar Crest
C — Thomas Hershey, senior, Lebanon
OL — Mitchell Hetrick, senior, Northern Lebanon
OL — Cameron Simone, sophomore, Cedar Crest
OL — Christian Weaber, sophomore, Cedar Crest
OL — Damien Miller, sophomore, Annville-Cleona
OL — Josiah Wright, sophomore, Lebanon
K — Simon Grimes, senior, Northern Lebanon
KR — Zahir Stoner, junior, Lebanon
KR — Grady Stichler, junior, Northern Lebanon
PR — Moises Gonzalez, sophomore, Northern Lebanon
DEFENSE
DL — Gavin Popejoy, senior, Cedar Crest
DL — Logan Riggenbach, junior, Annville-Cleona
DL — Josiah Wright, sophomore, Lebanon
DE — Nate Henson, senior, Elco
DE — Jordan Blauch, senior, Palmyra
ILB — Kalani Adams, senior, Northern Lebanon
ILB — Alex Fuhrman, senior, Palmyra
OLB — Zion Durant, senior, Cedar Crest
OLB — Cole Thomas, senior, Elco
DB — Cael Harter, sophomore, Annville-Cleona
DB — Moises Gonzalez, sophomore, Northern Lebanon
S — Phoenix Music, junior, Annville-Cleona
S — Cameron Connelly, sophomore, Annville-Cleona
S — Kayden Clark, senior, Northern Lebanon
P — Nolan Groff, junior, Cedar Crest
