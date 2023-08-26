Palmyra may have broken a long losing streak on Friday night, but Lebanon kept its going — not quite what the host Cedars were looking for to start the 2023 football season.

By the end of the nonleague matchup, the Cougars built to a 51-7 victory, leading 13-0 after a quarter and 36-7 at the break.

"We started fast," Palmyra head coach Chris Pavonne told GameTimePA after the matchup. "Our ability to get out of the gate strong and really allow our team to get comfortable (was important)."

Lebanon's losing streak hit 23 in a row; Palmyra snapped a 9-game slide.

The Cedars got some bright moments from quarterback Kareem Stoner in the game. He was 12-of-26 passing for 118 yards and a touchdown.

However, he also threw a pair of picks. And one of them was returned for a touchdown by the Cougars’ Eli Rose.

The other interception was made in the first quarter by Keagen Kleinfelter. A few plays later, he scored on a 14-yard touchdown pass from QB Ryan Kowalski for that early 13-0 advantage.

Ultimately, the Cougars’ D-line was able to keep Stoner frustrated most of the night. He was sacked five times, and knocked down a few times more under relentless pressure in the defeat.

The Cedars now face a short week: They’ll host Garden Spot on Thursday.