Here are the leading rushers, passers and receivers through the first two weeks of the L-L League football season …

RUSHING

Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico — 47 carries for 389 yards, 8.3 avg., 5 TD

Andre Weidman, Ephrata — 37 carries for 306 yards, 8.3 avg., 6 TD

Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley — 33 carries for 264 yards, 8.0 avg., 4 TD

Tristin Sadowski, Garden Spot — 35 carries for 209 yards, 6.0 avg., 2 TD

Pedro De’Arce, Lebanon — 38 carries for 204 yards, 5.4 avg. 0 TD

Justin Heffernan, Manheim Central — 35 carries for 199 yards, 5.7 avg., 1 TD

Zach Turpen, Solanco — 25 carries for 191 yards, 7.6 avg., 2 TD

Mike Trainor, Octorara — 14 carries for 189 yards, 13.5 avg., 3 TD

Jadyn Jones, Wilson — 32 carries for 181 yards, 5.7 avg., 3 TD

Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 35 carries for 159 yards, 4.5 avg., 2 TD

Eli Warfel, Penn Manor — 23 carries for 151 yards, 6.6 avg. 1 TD

Robert Castagna, Solanco — 31 carries for 149 yards, 4.8 avg., 0 TD

Christian Royer, Warwick — 42 carries for 149 yards, 3.6 avg., 3 TD

Tony Cruz, Lancaster Catholic — 39 carries for 128 yards, 3.3 avg. 0 TD

Cole Thomas, Elco — 16 carries for 122 yards, 7.6 avg., 2 TD

Devon Litten, Ephrata — 21 carries for 112 yards, 5.3 avg., 0 TD

Hunter Mortimer, Ephrata — 26 carries for 112 yards, 4.3 avg., 0 TD

Shymere Covington, McCaskey — 27 carries for 108 yards, 4.0 avg., 2 TD

Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona — 8 carries for 102 yards, 12.8 avg., 1 TD

Elijah Reimold, Solanco — 7 carries for 102 yards, 14.6 avg., 3 TD

Steven Flinton, Cocalico — 14 carries for 101 yards, 7.2 avg., 0 TD

PASSING EFFICIENCY

(Minimum 10 pass attempts)

Jay Huber, Cedar Crest — 22 of 35 for 420 yards, 6 TD, 1 INT - 132 rating

Jack Reed, Warwick — 28 of 50 for 583 yards, 5 TD, 1 INT - 122 rating

Hunter Mortimer, Ephrata — 9 of 13 for 179 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT - 119 rating

Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 10 of 17 for 177 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT - 114 rating

Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley — 14 of 27 for 188 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT - 111 rating

Gavin Keller, Annville-Cleona — 6 of 10 for 60 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT - 110 rating

Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 32 of 49 for 444 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT - 104 rating

Landen Baughman, Donegal — 9 of 20 for 195 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT - 99 rating

Robert Footman, Columbia — 47 of 88 for 638 yards, 7 TD, 1 INT - 99 rating

Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 30 of 50 for 413 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT - 98 rating

Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 15 of 26 for 188 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT - 93 rating

Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley — 13 of 33 for 354 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT - 85 rating

Tristin Sadowski, Garden Spot — 24 of 43 for 242 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT - 78 rating

Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 29 of 50 for 382 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT - 71 rating

Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 26 of 69 for 372 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT - 64 rating

Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 15 of 34 for 281 yards, 3 TD, 4 INT - 63 rating

Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon — 18 of 38 for 221 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT - 61 rating

Matt Remash, McCaskey — 13 of 37 for 172 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT - 38 rating

Brad Hoffman, Wilson — 15 of 40 for 162 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT - 29 rating

Pedro De’Arce, Lebanon — 4 of 12 for 60 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT - 11 rating

RECEPTIONS

Artie Poindexter, Columbia — 19 catches for 203 yards, 10.7 avg., 2 TD

Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown — 13 catches for 149 yards, 11.5 avg., 0 TD

Cooper Eckert, Warwick — 12 catches for 270 yards, 22.5 avg., 3 TD

Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township — 12 catches for 208 yards, 17.3 avg., 1 TD

Derrick Lambert, Garden Spot — 11 catches for 72 yards, 6.6 avg., 2 TD

Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central — 11 catches for 241 yards, 21.9 avg., 2 TD

Jaiyell Plowden, Conestoga Valley — 10 catches for 219 yards, 21.9 avg., 2 TD

Dominic Diaz-Ellis — 9 catches for 133 yards, 14.8 avg., 3 TD

Adam Acker, Hempfield — 8 catches for 90 yards, 11.3 avg., 0 TD

Nolan Groff, Cedar Crest — 8 catches for 161 yards, 20.1 avg. 1 TD

Brady Harbach, Manheim Central — 7 catches for 76 yards, 10.9 avg., 0 TD

Beau Heyser, Lampeter-Strasburg — 7 catches for 147 yards, 21.0 avg., 2 TD

Blake Weaver, Ephrata — 7 catches for 71 yards, 10.1 avg., 0 TD

