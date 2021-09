Here are the L-L League football leading rushers, passers and receivers through Week 3 games …

RUSHING

Andre Weidman, Ephrata — 59 carries for 497 yards, 8.4 avg., 7 TD

Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico — 49 carries for 397 yards, 8.1 avg., 5 TD

Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley — 49 carries for 358 yards, 7.3 avg., 4 TD

Christian Royer, Warwick — 57 carries for 263 yards, 4.6 avg., 6 TD

Pedro De’Arce, Lebanon — 56 carries for 257 yards, 4.6 avg., 1 TD

Justin Heffernan, Manheim Central — 50 carries for 257 yards, 5.1 avg., 2 TD

Eli Warfel, Penn Manor — 36 carries for 254 yards, 7.1 avg., 4 TD

Luke Williams, Elco — 45 carries for 253 yards, 5.6 avg., 2 TD

Shymere Covington, McCaskey — 36 carries for 250 yards, 7.0 avg., 4 TD

Tristin Sadowski, Garden Spot — 45 carries for 250 yards, 5.6 avg., 2 TD

Jadyn Jones, Wilson — 48 carries for 249 yards, 5.2 avg., 3 TD

Mike Trainor, Octorara — 24 carries for 249 yards, 10.4 avg., 3 TD

Tony Cruz, Lancaster Catholic — 58 carries for 234 yards, 4.0 avg., 2 TD

Brody Mellinger, Solanco — 29 carries for 224 yards, 7.7 avg., 4 TD

Zach Turpen, Solanco — 32 carries for 219 yards, 6.8 avg., 2 TD

Cody Stough, Donegal — 23 carries for 213 yards, 9.3 avg., 4 TD

Robert Castagna, Solanco — 43 carries for 192 yards, 4.5 avg., 0 TD

Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 51 carries for 191 yards, 3.8 avg., 2 TD

Cole Thomas, Elco — 31 carries for 187 yards, 6.0 avg., 5 TD

Elijah Reimold, Solanco — 11 carries for 185 yards, 16.8 avg., 4 TD

Chase Maguire, Annville-Cleona — 38 carries for 184 yards, 4.8 avg., 1 TD

Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 41 carries for 182 yards, 4.4 avg., 1 TD

Jon Holmes, Donegal — 22 carries for 158 yards, 7.2 avg., 1 TD

Noah Rohrer, Donegal — 24 carries for 158 yards, 6.6 avg., 1 TD

Giovanni Malatesta, Lampeter-Strasburg — 29 carries for 151 yards, 5.2 avg., 1 TD

Paulie Murray, Octorara — 19 carries for 149 yards, 7.8 avg., 2 TD

Orlando Stoltzfus, Pequea Valley — 27 carries for 131 yards, 4.9 avg., 1 TD

Devon Litten, Ephrata — 27 carries for 130 yards, 4.8 avg., 0 TD

Fernando Marquez, Cedar Crest — 19 carries for 125 yards, 6.6 avg., 2 TD

PASSER EFFICIENCY RATING

(Minimum 15 pass attempts)

Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 18 of 28 for 433 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT - 147 rating

Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 43 of 64 for 604 yards, 7 TD, 2 INT - 121 rating

Gavin Keller, Annville-Cleona — 12 of 19 for 193 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT - 110 rating

Jack Reed, Warwick — 42 of 77 for 809 yards, 5 TD, 1 INT - 108 rating

Landen Baughman, Donegal — 11 of 23 for 290 yards, 5 TD, 2 INT - 97 rating

Hunter Mortimer, Ephrata — 19 of 33 for 324 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT - 96 rating

Robert Footman, Columbia — 67 of 120 for 917 yards, 9 TD, 4 INT - 92 rating

Jay Huber, Cedar Crest — 27 of 53 for 510 yards, 6 TD, 4 INT - 91 rating

Tristin Sadowski, Garden Spot — 42 of 71 for 454 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT - 91 rating

Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley — 25 of 55 for 378 yards, 6 TD, 2 INT - 90 rating

Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 51 of 81 for 602 yards, 5 tD, 4 INT - 86 rating

Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 46 of 79 for 593 yards, 4 TD, 4 INT - 78 rating

Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon — 28 of 53 for 358 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT - 77 rating

Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 18 of 33 for 238 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT - 75 rating

Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 34 of 73 for 494 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT - 71 rating

Matt Remash, McCaskey — 20 of 52 for 364 yards, 4 TD, 3 INT - 65 rating

Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley — 22 of 52 for 433 yards, 3 TD, 5 INT - 52 rating

Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 20 of 49 for 359 yards, 3 TD, 5 INT - 47 rating

Pedro De’Arce, Lebanon — 14 of 25 for 150 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT - 40 rating

Gannon Brubaker, Wilson — 5 of 16 for 47 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT - 35 rating

Eli Warfel, Penn Manor — 14 of 41 for 123 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT - 33 rating

Brad Hoffman, Wilson — 15 of 40 for 162 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT - 29 rating

RECEPTIONS

Artie Poindexter, Columbia — 21 catches for 213 yards, 10.1 avg., 2 TD

Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township — 20 catches for 259 yards, 13.0 avg., 3 TD

Cooper Eckert, Warwick — 18 catches for 366 yards, 20.3 avg., 3 TD

Derrick Lambert, Garden Spot — 18 catches for 147 yards, 8.2 avg., 2 TD

Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown — 17 catches for 198 yards, 11.7 avg., 1 TD

Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central — 17 catches for 310 yards, 18.2 avg., 2 TD

Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia — 16 catches for 273 yards, 17.1 avg., 3 TD

Jaiyell Plowden, Conestoga Valley — 13 catches for 265 yards, 20.4 avg., 2 TD

Adam Acker, Hempfield — 11 catches for 144 yards, 13.1 avg., 0 TD

Jayden Boone, Columbia — 11 catches for 202 yards, 18.4 avg., 2 TD

Blake Weaver, Garden Spot — 11 catches for 116 yards, 10.6 avg., 0 TD

Dominic Wallace, Pequea Valley — 11 catches for 199 yards, 18.1 avg., 3 TD

Ryan Fink, Warwick — 10 catches for 233 yards, 23.3 avg., 1 TD

Michael Heckman, Manheim Township — 10 catches for 97 yards, 9.7 avg., 2 TD

Brady Breault, Elizabethtown — 9 catches for 90 yards, 10.0 avg., 0 TD

Isaac Burke, McCaskey — 9 catches for 234 yards, 26.0 avg., 2 TD

J’von Collazo, Columbia — 9 catches for 89 yards, 9.9 avg., 1 TD

Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown — 9 catches for 147 yards, 16.3 avg., 1 TD

Nolan Groff, Cedar Crest — 9 catches for 174 yards, 19.3 avg., 1 TD

Beau Heyser, Lampeter-Strasburg — 9 catches for 199 yards, 22.1 avg., 2 TD

Dwight Ostermayer, Northern Lebanon — 9 catches for 177 yards, 19.7 avg., 2 TD

