Cedar Crest seemed headed for a typical football season last fall — beating most of the people it “should” and providing an irritant to the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One powers — when big, key injuries started happening.

First it was defensive end Erik McLaughlin, then starting quarterback Jay Huber and WR-DE Ethan Heisey.

“Three team captains,” coach Rob Wildasin said. “Torn ACL, torn ACL and shattered wrist.”

The good news is the injuries forced experience on some key returnees for the 2023 season, in particular QB Jackson Custer, who impressed in half a sophomore season as the starter. The Falcons appear to have enough athletes, enough numbers and enough guys who’ve been through some Friday nights, to be one of the L-L’s more improved teams.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section One • PIAA: Class 6A • Head coach: Rob Wildasin (10th season, 46-43) • Base offense: Zone Option • Base defense: 4-3 • 2022 results: 5-5 (2-4 L-L) • Key players returning: RB-DB Alex Abreu, WR-DB Owen Chernich, QB Jackson Custer, LB Caleb Dorshimer, C Nick Lambros, DT Tristan Long, RB-DE Fernando Marquez, TE-DE-P Aiden Schomp, OG-DE Cam Simone, WR-DB Leo Tirado, WR-DB-KR Jack Waranavage, OT-DT Christian Weaber.

About the offense

Custer will hand it to RBs Fernando Marquez and Alex Abreu, and throw it to WRs Owen Chernich, Leo Tirado and Jack Waranavage and massive tight end Aiden Schomp, who’s getting Ivy League and other FCS college looks.

Just as importantly, Crest returns a bunch of solid linemen: C Nick Lambros, OT Tristan Long, OG Cam Simone, OT Christian Weaber, etc.

About the defense

A lot of the same faces show up on both sides of the ball. Chernich, Tirado and Waranavage man the secondary. Schomp, Marquez and Simone are rangy, athletic factors up front.

Crest does feature a defense-first guy on the second level in LB Caleb Dorshimer.

2023 SCHEDULE (All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless noted.) • Aug. 25: Northeast (6 p.m.) • Aug. 31: at Central Dauphin East (Landis Field) • Sept. 8: at Warwick • Sept. 15: Penn Manor • Sept. 22: Wilson • Sept. 29: at Reading (Albright College Stadium) • Oct. 6: at Manheim Township • Oct. 13: McCaskey • Oct. 20: at Hempfield • Oct. 26: Lebanon

The schedule

The nonleague slate is a bit eclectic — Northeast, from the Philadelphia Public League, comes here in Week One, followed by a trip to Central Dauphin East. Finally, Crest hosts the annual Cedar Bowl with neighboring rival Lebanon on Oct. 26, a Thursday.

Etc.



Cedar Crest has for years been the smallest school (by PIAA football enrollment) in Section One. It is the second-smallest 6A school in District Three and among the smallest 6As in the state.

Wildasin spoke expansively about the waters in which his program swims at this year's L-L Media Day, held Aug. 4 in Lancaster.

“Township, Hempfield and Wilson should finish 1-2-3 in the section every year,’’ he said. “They shouldn’t lose to anybody in the section except each other, so anytime that occurs, it’s a blight on them more than on us.

“They have the numbers, they have the resources, they have the recruiting in some cases … we know it’s true, so let’s (acknowledge) it. The pressure’s on them. We control what we can control.”