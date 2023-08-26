At Pine Grove, Lane Lehman found the end zone on a 10-yard run in overtime Friday night and Pine Grove picked up a 20-17 nonleague victory in the football season opener for both teams.

The Vikings had the ball and a fresh set of downs at the Cardinals’ 44 with 33 seconds left in regulation, but couldn’t punch it in for a score, and the game headed to OT tied at 14-14. Northern Lebanon then got the ball first in the extra period.

The Vikings kicked a 22-yard field goal to inch ahead, but the defense couldn’t keep Lehman in check in the end.

The teams had traded long touchdowns in the first half — Lehman had racked up his first score of the night then — but the Vikings nudged in front on a 39-yard drive midway through the fourth quarter.

However, the lead was short-lived.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Cardinals’ Teagan Schneck-Haines broke off a return of more than 90 yards to even it back up.