READING — Landon Kennel caught four passes for 80 yards and three touchdowns, leading Manheim Township to a 49-14 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One victory over Reading High on Friday night at Albright’s Shirk Stadium.

It didn’t take long for the Blue Streaks wide receiver to get rolling.

After Declan Clancy’s 70-yard run put Manheim Township (3-1 L-L, 6-2 overall) at the Reading 20, it only took three plays for Kennel to make his first trip to the end zone. His 6-yard, back-shoulder TD catch put Township up after just five plays.

Manheim Township had its win wrapped up by halftime, leading 49-0. That lead was established mostly by Kennel. His third touchdown of the day, a 17-yard crossing route, gave Manheim Township a 21-0 lead just seven seconds into the second quarter.

Manheim Township finished with 318 yards total, 212 of them coming on the ground.

The Blue Streaks defense was able to contain the Red Knights’ offense throughout the night, holding it to 245 yards.

The Streaks forced five turnovers on the night. They closed the first half with a blocked punt that was returned 50 yards by Julian Larue to make it 49-0.

Reading (1-4, 3-5) had trouble dealing with a stout pass rush all night, which hindered their entire offense’s ability to produce.

Even with the tough conditions to operate, Red Knights quarterback Amier Burdine continued his productive season. He finished with 127 yards rushing, 83 yards passing, and provided Reading with both of its scores. Burdine topped his night off dashing down the field for an 82-yard rushing touchdown in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter.