The Lancaster-Lebanon Quarterback Club has revealed their top performers from the Week 6 games. Here are the honorees …

BACK OF THE WEEK: Cam Jones, RB-DB, Wilson — Rushed for 139 yards on 17 carries with a pair of TD runs and a 2-point conversion run, returned a punt 56 yards for another score, and registered a pass breakup and a tackle on defense in the Bulldogs’ 32-14 nonleague victory over rival Governor Mifflin in the Gurski-Linn traveling trophy game.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Jack Dendall, OT, Wilson — In the Bulldogs’ win over Mifflin, he earned a high blocking grade on offense and piled up a couple of pancake blocks, helping Wilson amass 259 rushing yards as the Bulldogs won their fifth game in a row.

BACK OF THE WEEK: Bode Sipel, WR-DB, Manheim Central — Caught four passes for 103 yards with a TD grab, was in on three tackles, including one hit for a loss, and had four pass breakups as the Barons remained undefeated with a 70-0 win over Muhlenberg.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Cole Groff, OG-DT, Manheim Central — Earned an 86 percent blocking grade on offense with three pancake blocks, a pair of knockdowns and no sacks allowed, and chipped in with a tackle on defense as the Barons remained atop the section race.

BACK OF THE WEEK: Cade Capello, WR, Elizabethtown — Hauled in four catches for 122 yards with three TD grabs, and tacked on 31 yards on eight carries as the Bears remained unbeaten with a 26-13 victory over Daniel Boone.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Cullen Witmer, OG-DE, Garden Spot — Earned a high blocking grade on offense while helping the Spartans pick up 291 rushing yards, and piled up 13 tackles with a pair of sticks for losses, a half sack and three QB hurries on defense as Garden Spot edged Ephrata 24-21 to remain atop the section standings.

BACK OF THE WEEK: Josiah Jordan, RB-DB, Berks Catholic — Had his fourth 100-yard rushing game in a row, with 177 yards on 12 carries with a pair of TD runs, and also picked off a pass on defense as the Saints won their second game in a row, a 45-0 triumph over Conrad Weiser.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Jackson Haas, OG, Berks Catholic — In the Saints’ whitewash win over Weiser, Haas graded out at 100 percent in the blocking department, the first time the BC coaching staff has had a player earn a perfect blocking score in a game.

BACK OF THE WEEK: Brenden Ackley, RB-LB, Kutztown — Rumbled for 218 yards on 17 carries with a pair of TD bolts on offense, and piled up 13 tackles and forced a fumble on defense in the Cougars’ 42-28 setback against Annville-Cleona.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Storm Haney, OG-DT, Lancaster Catholic — Earned a high blocking grade on offense, and registered four tackles with a pair of hits for losses as the Crusaders remained unscathed with an exhilarating 38-35 win over previously undefeated Hamburg.

