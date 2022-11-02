The Lancaster-Lebanon Quarterback Club has weighed in with its top performers from the Week 10 regular-season finale games. Here are their selections …

SECTION 1

BACK OF THE WEEK: Cam Jones, RB-DB, Wilson — In the Bulldogs’ 27-21 victory over rival Manheim Township, Jones zoomed for 248 yards on 24 carries with a pair of TD runs, and he tossed a TD pass to help spark Wilson’s offense. He also chipped in with five tackles on defense in the Bulldogs’ victory.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Logan Kurzweg, C-DT, Wilson — Helped pave the way for Jones’ big rushing night by earning a high blocking grade on offense, and registered a pair of tackles on defense in the Bulldogs’ win over Township.

SECTION 2

BACK OF THE WEEK: Jack Reed, QB, Warwick — Clicked on 17-of-21 passes for 248 yards with a pair of TD tosses and picked up 44 rushing yards on 11 keepers in the Warriors’ 25-7 victory over Governor Mifflin.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Kyle Lash, OG-DT, Exeter — The Eagles held off Manheim Central 21-17 to win the outright section crown, and Lash earned a 90 percent blocking grade with three pancake blocks and no sacks allowed on offense, while piling up eight tackles, including one hit for a loss, a sack and three QB hurries on defense as Exeter capped a 10-0 regular season.

SECTION 3

BACK OF THE WEEK: Josh Rudy, QB, Elizabethtown — Hit on 17-of-24 passes for 304 yards with two TD tosses, and added 73 yards on 11 carries with a pair of TD keepers in the Bears’ 35-30 win over Ephrata. Rudy set E-town’s career passing yardage record in the process.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Nick Defrancesco, OT, Solanco — Earned a 92 percent blocking grade up front, and had four pancake blocks and six key blocks to help pave the way for the Golden Mules’ rushing attack — which gouged out 311 yards — in their 35-20 victory over Garden Spot to sew up the outright section crown.

SECTION 4

BACK OF THE WEEK: Josiah Jordan, RB, Berks Catholic — Darted for 179 yards on 15 takes with three TD runs, and hauled in a 70-yard TD catch in the Saints’ 49-28 triumph over Elco, as BC earned a spot in Thursday's Eastern Conference Class 3A title game vs. Pine Grove.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Carter Getz, TE-LB, Cocalico — Helped pave the way on offense, as the Eagles rushed for 371 yards, and chipped in with eight tackles, including one stick for a loss, in Cocalico’s 49-0 victory over Conrad Weiser.

SECTION 5

BACK OF THE WEEK: Elijah Cunningham, RB, Lancaster Catholic — Took the rock 42 times and rushed for 302 yards with five TD bolts in the Crusaders’ section-clinching 44-41 victory over Schuylkill Valley for a 10-0 regular-season ride.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Darrian Holloway, TE-LB, Annville-Cleona — Picked up a 94 percent blocking grade on offense, and registered 12 tackles plus a 45-yard pick-6 interception return score in the Dutchmen’s 48-10 win over Northern Lebanon, as A-C locked up the No. 1 seed in the D3-2A bracket.

