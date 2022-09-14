The Lancaster-Lebanon Quarterback Club has tabbed its top players from the Week 3 games. Here are the honorees …

SECTION 1

BACK OF THE WEEK: Asher Wolfe, WR-DB, Manheim Township — Hauled in five catches for 56 yards — including the game-winning TD catch with four seconds to play in regulation — and piled up seven tackles, including five solo sticks, with a pass breakup in the Blue Streaks’ riveting 24-20 victory at Harrisburg.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Austin Day, C-LB, Manheim Township — Earned a high blocking grade on offense, and amassed six tackles, with three solo sticks, in the Streaks’ heart-pounding win over the Cougars.

SECTION 2

BACK OF THE WEEK: Zac Hahn, QB, Manheim Central — Clicked on 14-of-24 passes for 289 yards with four TD strikes in the Barons’ 35-19 victory over rival Cocalico.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Kyle Lash, OG-DT, Exeter — Graded out at 89 percent on offense with three pancake blocks and didn’t allow any QB sacks, and had seven tackles, including three hits for losses, three QB hurries and a sack in the Eagles’ 35-0 whitewash win over Eastern York.

SECTION 3

BACK OF THE WEEK: Braden Cummings, WR, Elizabethtown — Caught 10 passes for 208 yards with three TD grabs in the Bears’ 41-28 win over Lower Dauphin in Hersheypark Stadium. Cummings has a league-best nine TD receptions in three games.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Tyler Hurst, OG-DT, Garden Spot — Nabbed a high blocking grade on offense, and generated nine tackles, including seven stops for losses, four sacks, a pair of forced fumbles, two QB hurries and a pass breakup in the Spartans’ 41-35 OT setback against Conestoga Valley.

SECTION 4

BACK OF THE WEEK: Noah Rohrer, RB-LB, Donegal — Rushed for 90 yards on 14 carries with a TD run and caught a pair of passes out of the backfield on offense, piled up 11 tackles, including eight solo hits on defense, where he also returned an interception 30 yards for a TD, while tacking on a 29-yard field goal and a trio of extra-point kicks in the Indians’ 30-13 win over Palmyra.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Tre Spahr, OL-DT — Playing C, OT and OG, Spahr piled up 12 pancake blocks and earned a high blocking grade on offense, and he had five tackles, with three solo hits and a pair of stops for losses in the Pioneers’ 54-7 triumph over Kennard-Dale.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SECTION 5

BACK OF THE WEEK: Will Cranford, QB, Lancaster Catholic — Clicked on 7-of-7 passes for 203 yards with a trio of TD tosses, and he chipped in with a 31-yard TD keeper in the Crusaders’ 41-7 victory over Octorara.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Ryan Cardinale, C-DT, Kutztown — Earned a high blocking grade with six pancake blocks on offense, and made eight tackles, including four sticks for losses, on defense in the Cougars’ 26-20 win over Pottsville Nativity BVM.

