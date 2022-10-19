The Lancaster-Lebanon Quarterback Club has picked their top performers from the Week 8 games. Here are their honorees …

SECTION 1

BACK OF THE WEEK: Declan Clancy, RB-LB, Manheim Township — Rushed for 96 yards on just four carries (a sparkling 24 yards per carry) with a touchdown run on offense, and he generated six tackles on defense, including four solo sticks, in the Blue Streaks’ 49-14 win over Reading.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Trebor Glover, OG-DT, Manheim Township — In the Streaks’ victory over the Red Knights, he earned a high blocking on offense, and he was in on four tackles, including a pair of solo hits, on defense as Township won its third game in a row.

SECTION 2

BACK OF THE WEEK: Richie Karstien, RB, Exeter — Rumbled for 212 yards on 32 carries with four TD runs, and he also caught a pair of passes for 17 yards out of the backfield as the Eagles remained undefeated with a 44-22 nonleague showdown win over Hempfield.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Anthony Caccese, OT-DT, Exeter — Earned an 85 percent blocking grade with four pancake blocks on offense, and he registered six tackles with a pair of sacks and a forced fumble, and the Delaware commit batted down a pair of passes at the line in the Eagles’ victory over the Black Knights.

SECTION 3

BACK OF THE WEEK: Josh Rudy, QB, Elizabethtown — Clicked on 21-of-33 passes for 365 yards with six TD strikes in the Bears’ 42-16 win over Fleetwood. Rudy leads the league in passing yards (2,253) and TD throws (23).

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Tyler Hurst, OG-DT, Garden Spot — Earned a high blocking grade on offense with no sacks allowed, helping the Spartans churn out 270 rushing yards and 9.5 yards a carry, and on defense he piled up 10 tackles, with eight solo stops and 4.5 sacks in Garden Spot’s 45-7 nonleague win over Central Mountain.

SECTION 4

BACK OF THE WEEK: Trent Wagner, QB, Lampeter-Strasburg — Hit on 6-of-8 passes for 221 yards with five TD strikes as the Pioneers won their seventh game in a row, a 49-0 triumph over Elco.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Pacen Ziegler, OT-DT, Wyomissing — Earned a high blocking grade on offense and had a strong game in the trenches on both sides of the ball as the Spartans hammered out 350 total yards and remained unscathed, winning their 32nd regular-season game in a row with a 49-10 victory over Conrad Weiser.

SECTION 5

BACK OF THE WEEK: Dom Giuffre, RB, Schuylkill Valley — Scooted for 302 yards on 27 carries with four TD runs, including a 96-yard TD sprint, as the Panthers won their sixth straight game, a 41-34 victory over rival Hamburg in the Frost Bowl trophy game.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Christian Davila, OT-DT, Schuylkill Valley — Helped pave the way for Giuffre’s 300-yard night with a high blocking grade on offense, and he chipped in with five tackles on defense, including four solo stops, a stick for a loss, a forced fumble and a sack as SV remained in a first-place tie with Lancaster Catholic.

