The Lancaster-Lebanon Quarterback Club has chosen its top performers from the Week 7 games. Here are their honorees …

SECTION 1

BACK OF THE WEEK: Micah Gates, WR, Hempfield — Hauled in four catches for 123 yards with a TD grab in the Black Knights’ 20-16 victory at Wilson, Hempfield’s first win in West Lawn since 1994. The Knights also snapped a 16-game losing skid vs. the Bulldogs, and took over sole possession of first place in the section race in the process.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Michael Shaffer, OG-DT, Hempfield — Earned a high blocking grade on offense, with no sacks allowed, and registered one tackle for a loss on defense in the Knights’ come-from-behind win over Wilson.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SECTION 2

BACK OF THE WEEK: Mason Rotelli, QB, Exeter — Hit on 3-of-4 passes for 37 yards with a TD toss and rushed for 33 yards on just three keepers while piloting the Eagles’ offense to 338 yards in Exeter’s 42-8 triumph over Muhlenberg to remain undefeated.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Jaden Weit, DE, Manheim Central — Piled up eight tackles, including four hits for losses with three sacks as the Barons remained unscathed with an 83-7 victory over Lebanon.

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 LANCASTER-ONLINE SPORTS PASS

SECTION 3

BACK OF THE WEEK: Andre Weidman, RB-DB, Ephrata — Ran wild with a school-record 382 rushing yards on 32 workmanlike carries with a pair of TD runs — plus a TD catch — in the Mountaineers’ 42-28 win over Fleetwood. In the process, Weidman became the program’s all-time leading rusher with 2,710 career rushing stripes. He also chipped in with a couple of tackles in the victory.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Seth Heinsey, C-LB, Ephrata — Helped pave the way for Weidman’s record-smashing night with a high blocking grade on offense, as the Mounts gouged out 409 rushing yards and 597 total yards against Fleetwood. Heinsey chipped in with six tackles and 1.5 sticks for losses on defense in Ephrata’s win.

SECTION 4

BACK OF THE WEEK: Jake Williams, RB, Elco — Rumbled for 319 rushing yards on just 11 carries (29 yards per pop) with five TD runs as the Raiders snapped a 3-game slide with a 41-21 victory over Octorara.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Chuckie Drain, DT, Cocalico — Was in seek-and-destroy mode with 10 tackles, including six sticks for losses and six solo hits in the Eagles’ 38-7 setback at Wyomissing.

SECTION 5

BACK OF THE WEEK: Xander Menapace, QB, Hamburg — Had a 100-100 night for the second straight week, piling up 172 rushing yards on 21 keepers with a trio of TD runs, and he hit on 14-of-23 passes for 169 yards with a TD toss in the Hawks’ 27-20 win over Pequea Valley.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Tyler Hallock, OT-DT, Kutztown — Earned a high blocking grade on offense, with five pancake blocks as the Cougars put up 404 total yards, and registered six tackles, a pair of sacks, three QB hurries and he tipped a pass that led to an interception in Kutztown’s 34-28 victory over Northern Lebanon.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage