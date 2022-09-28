The Lancaster-Lebanon Quarterback Club has picked their top performers from the Week 5 games. Here are their selections …

SECTION 1

BACK OF THE WEEK: Tommy Hunsicker, QB, Wilson — Clicked on 8-of-12 passes for 127 yards with a trio of TD strikes, and chipped in with 81 rushing yards on 10 keepers in the Bulldogs’ 36-13 victory over Cedar Crest for Wilson’s fourth straight win — and to remain atop the section standings.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Sylas Cox, TE-DE, Hempfield — Earned a high blocking grade on offense, and registered five tackles, including a pair of sticks for losses, in the Black Knights’ riveting 17-14 win over rival Manheim Township in the Joseph F. Kurjiaka trophy game to remain in first place in the section chase.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SECTION 2

BACK OF THE WEEK: Brycen Armold, RB, Manheim Central — Zoomed for 201 yards on 21 carries with a pair of TD runs in the Barons’ 47-13 victory over Warwick, snapping a 4-game losing streak against the Warriors in the process. Armold’s TD runs covered 80 and 50 yards, respectively, as Central improved to 5-0 and remained in first place in the section race.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Jaden Weit, RB-DE, Manheim Central — Chipped in with 41 rushing yards on three carries with a TD run on offense, and was in on 10 tackles, including eight solo hits, with two stops for losses and a pair of sacks in the Barons’ win over Warwick.

SECTION 3

BACK OF THE WEEK: Andre Weidman, RB-DB, Ephrata — A multi-purpose effort for Weidman, who rushed for 71 yards on 20 carries with a TD run and he caught three passes for 100 yards with a pair of TD grabs on offense, and he piled up 11 tackles, with seven solo stops on defense in the Mountaineers’ 28-20 victory over Daniel Boone.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Weston Nolt, OT-DT, Ephrata — Earned a high blocking grade on offense, and amassed 22 total tackles, including 17 solo stops, six tackles for losses, a pair of QB hurries and two sacks in the Mounts’ win over Boone.

SECTION 4

BACK OF THE WEEK: Adam Noll, K-P, Conrad Weiser — Was a perfect 6-for-6 on PAT boots and drilled a 28-yard field goal, and added five touchbacks on kickoffs, plus a 40-yard punt that touched down inside the 5 in the Scouts’ 55-7 triumph over Octorara.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Luke Hines, DE, Lampeter-Strasburg — Generated eight tackles, including six solo stops, plus a pair of sticks for losses as the Pioneers won their fourth game in a row with a 23-14 victory over Cocalico.

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 LANCASTER-ONLINE SPORTS PASS

SECTION 5

BACK OF THE WEEK: Will Cranford, QB, Lancaster Catholic — Hit on 14-of-18 passes for 351 yards with five TD strikes in the Crusaders’ 55-20 win over Northern Lebanon, as Catholic improved to 5-0 and remained perched atop the section standings.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Jonathan Shay, DE, Annville-Cleona — Piled up 12 tackles, including three hits for losses plus a trio of sacks as the Dutchmen downed Columbia 27-7.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage