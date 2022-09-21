The Lancaster-Lebanon Quarterback Club has weighed in with their top players from the Week 4 games. Here are their selections …

SECTION 1

BACK OF THE WEEK: Eli Warfel, QB, Penn Manor — Clicked on 7-of-15 passes for 138 yards with a TD toss, and rushed for 78 yards with a TD keeper in the Comets’ 14-9 victory over Cedar Crest.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Dhamir Wesley, TE-DE, Penn Manor — Caught three passes for 47 yards with a TD grab on offense, and was in on three tackles with five pass breakups on defense in the Comets’ win over the Falcons.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SECTION 2

BACK OF THE WEEK: Giovanni Cavanna, RB, Muhlenberg — Carried 15 times for 244 yards with four TD runs, caught one pass out of the backfield, and returned a kickoff 90 yards for a TD in the Muhls’ 47-25 win over Lebanon.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Anthony Caccese, OT-DT, Exeter — Earned an 86 percent blocking grade with four pancake blocks on offense, and generated four tackles, 2.5 sacks, two QB hurries and a forced a fumble in the Eagles’ 36-6 triumph over Governor Mifflin.

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SECTION 3

BACK OF THE WEEK: Josh Rudy, QB, Elizabethtown — Hit on 10-of-16 passes for 292 yards with a TD toss in the Bears’ 34-17 victory over Red Lion. Rudy leads the league in passing yards (1,088) and TD throws (11) through four weeks.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Bradley Candy, OT-DT, Elizabethtown — Earned a high blocking grade on offense, and came up with nine tackles on defense in the Bears’ win over the Lions.

SIGN UP FOR $4 LNP | LANCASTER-ONLINE SPORTS PASS

SECTION 4

BACK OF THE WEEK: Donovan Gingrich, QB, Conrad Weiser — Completed 13-of-23 passes for 223 yards with a trio of TD strikes, including a clutch TD toss — and the game-winning 2-point conversion pass — in the waning seconds in the Scouts’ come-from-behind 22-21 victory over Elco.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Nate Casiano, OT-DT, Conrad Weiser — Earned a high blocking grade on offense, and piled up seven total tackles, including a hit for a loss and a QB hurry, and he forced a fumble in the Scouts’ riveting win over the Raiders.

SECTION 5

BACK OF THE WEEK: Jaevon Parker, WR-DB, Lancaster Catholic — Caught a pair of passes for 79 yards, including a TD snag, on offense, and was in on five tackles, including a pair of sticks for losses, with an interception on defense in the Crusaders’ 26-6 win over Columbia.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Eddie Dresch, DE, Lancaster Catholic — Registered five tackles, with a trio of sacks, two stops for losses and forced a fumble in the Crusaders’ triumph over the Crimson Tide.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage