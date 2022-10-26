The Lancaster-Lebanon Quarterback Club has selected its top performers from the Week 9 games. Here are their honorees …

SECTION 1

BACK OF THE WEEK: Edison Case, WR-DB, Wilson — Case came up big in special teams, returning a punt 49 yards for a touchdown, and he chipped in with three tackles on defense in the Bulldogs’ 63-7 win over McCaskey.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Deyvid Palepale, NG, Hempfield — Piled up five tackles with a pair of pass deflections and an interception in the Black Knights’ 24-0 victory over Cedar Crest, which gave Hempfield no worse than a tie for the section championship.

SECTION 2

BACK OF THE WEEK: Brycen Armold, RB, Manheim Central — Bolted for 332 yards on 26 carries with five TD runs in the Barons’ 69-21 triumph over Governor Mifflin, as Central set up a winner-takes-all section-championship showdown this week vs. fellow unbeaten Exeter. Armold leads the league with 25 TD runs.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: In what might be a first in this category, the L-L QB Club honored Manheim Central’s entire O-line and D-line for their work in the Barons’ win over Mifflin. The O-line paved the way for Armold, and helped the Barons gouge out 608 total yards. Up front on defense, Central allowed zero sacks and improved to 9-0 with the victory.

SECTION 3

BACK OF THE WEEK: Kye Harting, QB, Garden Spot — Clicked on 7-of-10 passes for 121 yards with a pair of TD tosses, and rushed for 133 yards on 15 carries with three TD keepers in the Spartans’ 66-21 win over Elizabethtown. It was the third time this season Harting had 100-plus rushing yards and 100-plus passing yards in the same game.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Reed Gruber, OT-DE, Garden Spot — Earned a high blocking grade on offense, helping the Spartans churn out 424 yards and 66 points in their win over E-town. Gruber chipped in with nine tackles, including seven solo sticks, and two sacks on defense.

SECTION 4

BACK OF THE WEEK: Sam Steffey, RB-LB, Cocalico — Took the ball 42 times and rushed for 234 yards with a trio of TD runs on offense, and registered three tackles, was in on 1/2 of a sack, and recovered a fumble on defense in the Eagles’ 31-10 win over Berks Catholic.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Chase Tucker, OG, Cocalico — In the Eagles’ victory over BC, he earned a high blocking grade, helping road-grade the way to Cocalico’s 307-yard rushing night, and Tucker had two pancake blocks while leading the O-line in blocking assignments.

SECTION 5

BACK OF THE WEEK: James Voight, WR, Northern Lebanon — Hauled in 14 catches for 273 yards with three TD grabs in the Vikings’ 48-27 setback vs. Hamburg. The receptions and the receiving yardage were single-game marks around the league this fall.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: None listed.

