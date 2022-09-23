After a decisive victory in Week Four against Columbia, Lancaster Catholic continued its early season momentum with a dominant 55-20 football win Friday night over visiting Northern Lebanon in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five play.

The game marked Catholic’s third consecutive victory over the Vikings since 2017. The programs last met in 2019, when the Crusaders won in a 63-0 shutout.

Play-by-play

Directly after the opening kickoff, senior Will Cranford launched a 68-yard bomb to junior wideout R.J. Gonzalez, giving the Crusaders (2-0 L-L, 5-0 overall) an early 7-0 advantage.

Catholic would capitalize on a fumble by the Vikings (1-1, 2-3) during the next drive, allowing Cranford to connect with senior Jaevon Parker in the end zone and put the Crusaders up 14-0.

Catholic then recovered a surprise onside kick, setting up junior Terrell Crawley to pound in a 1-yard touchdown run and extend the Crusaders’ lead to 21-0.

Cranford and Elijah Cunningham tacked on three more scores — two TD passes from Cranford to Parker (58 yards) and Josh Acker (45 yards), plus an 80-yard rush from Cunningham — before halftime to seal Northern Lebanon’s fate and and up the score to 42-7.

Vikings senior Dylan Konefal did respond on a 13-yard TD run in the second quarter, cutting a four-score deficit to three at 28-7, but Northern Lebanon were unable to shift the tide and mount a comeback.

Key factors

Cranford (14 of 18 passing for 351 yards and 5 TDs), Parker (three catches for 119 yards and 3 TDs) and Cunningham (three carries for 122 yards and a score) led an explosive offensive charge for the Crusaders, rallying Catholic to exceed 500 total yards of production.

The Crusaders' defense — which entered Week Five yielding the fewest rushing yards in the league — held Northern Lebanon to less than 90 yards on the ground.

Grady Stichler and Kael Erdman showed flashes of brilliance in the passing game to compensate for the Vikings’ stagnant rush attack, amassing 185 yards and two scores through the air.

Up next

Lancaster Catholic will host Hamburg next Friday, while Northern Lebanon faces Schuylkill Valley at home.