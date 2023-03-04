Danny Walck became athletic director at Lancaster Catholic High School in 1993. Tony DiPaolo, a biology teacher at Catholic and the school’s then-former football coach, had also applied for the job.

DiPaolo was an alpha male with a big personality. There was a possibility of social awkwardness when he and Walck encountered each other in the hallway the next day.

“He just looked at me and said, ‘Do a good job,’ ’’ Walck, now the basketball coach at Hempfield, recalled last week.

“That was all he said, but I never forgot it. I thought, always respect that. Make sure you do a good job.’’

Very soon, doing a good job meant hiring DiPaolo, then an assistant football coach at Franklin & Marshall, to become the Crusaders’ head coach for a second time.

DiPaolo, who passed away last month at 89, came from a time when the local high school football coach was a public figure, respected whether revered or reviled, discipline and toughness incarnate.

The image is part mythology, of course. But DiPaolo was no myth.

“He could walk into a room and light it up,’’ Walck said.

“Because of his knowledge and the way he carried himself, he commanded a lot of respect,’’ Steve Zimmerman, a long-time assistant to DiPaolo at Catholic, said last week.

“You could probably try to dislike him, but then you realize that he knew what he was doing. And that immediately turned into more of a respect thing.”

During two stints at Catholic, from 1965-80 and 1993-2001, DiPaolo’s teams went 156-97-6, at one point racking up 11 straight winning seasons.

“Back in the 60s, the (high-profile programs) in Lancaster were Lancaster Catholic and McCaskey,’’ Dino DiPaolo, who played and coached for his dad, said Saturday.

“We was very much known in the area, and I think there was some charm in that for him. People like to cling to success.’’

His teams never got one of the big trophies, largely because those trophies didn’t exist during his first stint; the high school postseason in Pennsylvania didn’t begin until 1982. But Catholic did make districts in 1998 and 1999, reaching the championship game in ’99.

His lone postseason win, a 20-17 thriller over Littletown in a 1999 district semifinal, came in absentia. He was recovering from triple-bypass heart surgery. Dino coached the team. Somebody called Tony from the sideline, and his players chanted his name into the phone.

DiPaolo was inducted into the Pennsylvania High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame, one of a half-dozen local and regional halls of fame he’s part of, in 2008.

He was, as you’d guess, old school in a lot of ways. He disliked the seven-on-seven, powerlifting, summer-camp culture of modern, pass-driven football, but eventually made peace with it.

“If you wanted weights,’’ he once said, “there’s a pick over there and a shovel over there.’’

Presumably that was before he made peace with it.

By all accounts, DiPaolo was a great defensive coach. The Crusaders featured a base 5-man front, but as Zimmerman put it, “he moved everybody around. Sometimes it was looked like a six, or a four. Sometimes it was 3-5-3.

“A lot of different looks, a lot of stunts. If a play went by where at least one person wasn't blitzing, I was surprised.’’

The approach was to run the ball, play great defense and, as Dino put it, “keep it close and find a way to win at the end.’’

The style was all-in. For players, coaches and DiPaolo himself.

“He was very demanding,’’ Andy Benko, another long-time DiPaolo assistant, during the first and second stints, recalled.

“If you screwed up, you were going to hear about it. Not in front of the kids, but you're going to hear about it. And then by the same token you know, he'd be accountable for things.’’

DiPaolo washed uniforms. He was, at times, in ways, his own athletic director. During the latter part of his second tenure, he retired as a teacher, and bought a motor home which he drove to Florida, where he spent part of the year.

During football season, he parked the motor home on LCHS property, in the shadow of Rossmere Stadium. He had an apartment in Lancaster, but at least part of the time, he lived in the motor home.

The guy was committed.

“Tony was the most passionate coach,’’ Benko said. “That would be a word I would use. The most passionate of anybody that I ever coached with.’’

Zimmerman concurred.

“I don't think anyone, at least, anyone that I ever met, took coaching football as seriously as he did,’’ he said.