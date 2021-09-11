It appeared for a while like Lancaster Catholic was going to put Friday's non-league football game against Archbishop Carroll on Cruz control and forget about it.

Good thing for the Crusaders that they didn’t forget how to play defense.

After a first half featuring Tony Cruz eating up big chunks of turf and guiding the Crusaders to a two-touchdown halftime lead, the defense was called on to hold off visiting Archbishop Carroll in the final 10 seconds to preserve a 21-19 non-conference win. Lancaster Catholic improved to 2-1 overall.

The play of the night was a stuff of Patriots' 6-foot, 2-inch, 230-pound fullback Anthony Spurio by the Crusaders’ interior line on a 2-point conversion that, if successful, would have tied the game with 10 seconds to play.

Nothing fancy, just a dive off left tackle, a play they had success with throughout.

“We thought that was the play they would run,” said Crusaders coach Chris Maiorino. “But hats off to those guys, they never gave up. And our guys, in the end we had some mistakes that let them back in, but we found a way at the end.”

The Patriots (0-3) pulled within two points on an unlikely 47-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Andre Groce to Deveon Hartage-Fitzgerald on a fourth-and 5 play.

It was the Patriots' fourth fourth down conversion of the fourth quarter.

After building a 21-7 halftime lead on two TDS by Cruz and one by Terrell Crawley, the Crusaders’ offense sputtered in the second half, gaining just three first downs.

On the last play of the third quarter, the Patriots, who were struggling offensively as well, received a boost when Mason Streep recovered a bad punt snap in the end zone for a touchdown.

Quotable: Chris Maiorino on the TD pass that got Archbishop Carroll to within 2 points with 10 seconds to play: “We just wanted to keep the ball in front of us. I think our eyes got a little big with the ball up in the air and it just snuck in there.”

Stat of the game: After rushing for 85 yards and two TDS in the first half, Tony Cruz gained only 21 more yards n the second half on eight carries.

Stars of the game: The defensive front for the Crusaders tallied six sacks and limited the Patriots running game to just 27 yards, including yardage lost on the sacks.

