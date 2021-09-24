Lancaster Catholic coach Chris Maiorino had reason to be encouraged on Friday night.

“It was just one of those games where things started flowing,” he said in the wake of his team’s 49-14 nonleague football victory over visiting Annville-Cleona. “We got turnovers in the right places and were fortunate to make plays downfield.”

Talk about turnovers in the right places.

Annville-Cleona took the opening kickoff and methodically drove 59 yards in 12 plays to the Crusader 6. On a second-and-goal from the 6, Rogan Harter drove to the 2, where Mason McClair separated him from the football.

Which bounced into — and out of — the end zone.

Catholic (3-2) took the ensuing possession 80 yards in 15 plays, McClair hauling in a 15-yard slant from Will Cranford for the touchdown. After an Annville three-and-out, Catholic took over at midfield. Cranford burst 41 yards, McClair carried to the 1 and Tony Cruz scored the first of his three touchdowns from there.

The Dutchmen (1-3) played catchup from there and never did.

Chase Maguire (24-106) scored from the 6 to bring the Dutchmen back to 14-7 midway through the second quarter, but Cranford scored from the 22, Cruz sandwiched a pair of third-quarter scores around Phoenix Music’s 98-yard kickoff return TD and Catholic added a pair of TDs in the fourth quarter on Terrell Crawley’s 11-yard run and a 7-yard run by RJ Gonzalez.

Turning point

The fumble at the 2.

Star of the game

Pick one.

McClair rushed 7 times for 70 yards, caught seven passes for 122 yards and a score, forced the fumble and had a tackle for a loss on defense.

Cranford completed 11 of 17, with an interception, for 148 yards and a score, and rushed five times for 67 yards and a score.

Cruz picked up 76 yards on 14 touches, scoring twice from a yard and once from 9 yards.

Music returned three kickoffs for 147 yards for the Dutchmen.

Key statistic

Four, the number of lost fumbles by the Dutchmen. Catholic turned three into scores.

Quotable

“We’re not playing very well right now,” A-C coach Matt Gingrich said. “Our kids are giving a good effort, but we’re very young. I really hope we band together. If we don’t it’s going to be a long season.”

“Our senior leaders showed up tonight,” Maiorino said of McClair and Cruz. “We talked about bouncing back (from a loss to Columbia last week), so I’m proud of that.”

Up next

Catholic hosts Lampeter-Strasburg next Friday as play begins in Section Three. The Dutchmen open their Section Four schedule on the road at Northern Lebanon.