It could have been an awkward situation for Will Cranford when he was asked to show Jaevon Parker around school.

Parker was about to transfer to Lancaster Catholic from McCaskey and join the football team. The newcomer was a quarterback. Cranford was the QB1.

Rather than worry about someone taking his job, Cranford embraced the competition. He could tell Parker was going to make the Crusaders better. One way or another.

“This kid is an athlete for sure,” Cranford said. “I knew he was going to be a big part of our program.”

They became partners rather than rivals and they’re emerging as one of the most dangerous combinations in the Lancaster-Lebanon League. That was clear when Lancaster Catholic defeated Octorara 41-7 in a nonleague game at Maley Field Friday night.

Instead of two alphas fighting over the same role, Parker shifted positions. He stopped throwing passes and started catching them.

“As soon as they moved me to receiver, everything worked out,” Parker said. “We started clicking. Now it’s senior year and it’s all going great. We have a really good connection.”

Parker caught touchdowns of 39 and 70 yards in the first quarter against Octorara (1-2). The 6-0, 166-pound senior finished with 134 yards receiving.

Catholic’s first play from scrimmage featured Parker racing past the corner for a wide-open score. His second TD was a quick hit at the line that he took the distance.

“Jaevon is an incredible playmaker,” Catholic coach Chris Maiorino said. “Just getting the ball in his hands in the open field, he does a really nice job. He’s a tough one to defend for sure.”

Catholic needed just 21 plays to score on its first six possessions. Elijah Cunningham and Terrell Crawley had TD runs. RJ Gonzalez caught a touchdown pass. Cranford rushed one in himself. The student section was chanting “start the buses” midway through the second quarter.

Cranford finished 7-for-7 for 204 yards and three touchdowns. Every pass was on target and gave his receivers room to run.

“He’s a playmaker,” Parker said, putting an exaggerated pause in the middle of the word. “He picks what he wants. He knows what he’s doing.”

Cranford is a three-year varsity player who has seen good times and bad. These are the best times so far. Catholic is 3-0 with a trip to Columbia looming next week.

“I step on the field nowadays and it’s, ‘Let’s go; let’s win,’” Cranford said. “I always wanted to come out here and win whatever the cost. I’ve experienced the pressure, the blitzes, what to do in what situation. It really helped me to grow.”

Catholic had four quarterbacks on the roster when Parker arrived two years ago. It was an impossible logjam. He volunteered to make the change. All he wanted, he told his coach, was to play. Parker’s unselfishness has transformed him into a team leader.

From their first encounter touring the school as up-and-coming sophomores, the bond between Parker and Cranford has tightened.

“He could see things that I could see,” Cranford said. “It’s one of those special relationships that really elevates you to a winning position.”

The new quarterback, it turned out, was about to be Cranford’s No. 1 target.