KUTZTOWN — Celebrating their homecoming Friday evening, the Kutztown Cougars thought there would be no better way to cap the night than by knocking off the undefeated Lancaster Catholic Crusaders.

Unfortunately for the Cougars, the Crusaders had other ideas, and worked their way to a 46-23 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five football victory.

In the first quarter the Crusaders (5-0 L-L, 8-0 overall) and Cougars (1-4, 2-6) exchanged scores and Kutztown found themselves only down five going into the second quarter.

Once that period began, however, the Crusaders’ offense and defense began to dominate. Senior QB Will Cranford looked poised in the pocket the whole game, completing 9-of-13 passes and throwing for 211 yards and four touchdowns. The offense was humming the whole game and the Crusaders did not punt once on the night.

Turning point

Down 18-7, the Cougars had the ball on their own 32-yard line on fourth-and-2. They decided to go for it with a run to the left to Dakota Thomas. He was stopped short and the Crusaders took advantage of the missed opportunity.

Elijah Cunningham scored from 5 yards out to put Lancaster Catholic up 25-7 and the Crusaders never looked back, shutting out the Cougars until the fourth quarter.

Stars of the game

The offense of the Crusaders as a whole played a phenomenal game, in particular senior WR Jaevon Parker. The Cougars’ defense had no answer for Parker. He caught a deep ball and a screen pass, taking them both to the house for touchdowns.

The connection of Cranford to Parker was truly unstoppable. Parker accounted for three of the four touchdowns Cranford threw. Parker finished with 123 receiving yards on the night.

Key statistic

The Cougars punted four times on the night and were shut out in both the second and third quarters. Although Kutztown did not turn the ball over, the Cougars failed twice on fourth-down conversions, relinquishing any momentum they had.

Up next

The Crusaders will look to remain perfect and atop the Section Five standings when they take on Pequea Valley at home. Kutztown will look to rebound when it travels to take on Columbia.