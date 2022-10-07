ANNVILLE — Lancaster Catholic had all it could handle at Annville-Cleona on Friday night, but the Crusaders salvaged a 14-13 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five victory.

The Crusaders (4-0 L-L, 7-0 overall) went ahead 14-7 with 7:28 left in the fourth quarter when Will Cranford connected with Jaevon Parker for a 10-yard touchdown pass, Parker’s second score of the game.

The Dutchmen (2-2, 4-3) answered with a 12-play, 71-yard drive. Gavin Keller threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Alex Long with 1:53 to go, but the 2-point passing attempt fell incomplete.

An onside kick attempt did not travel the necessary 10 yards.

Turning point

A-C had just tied the score 7-7 on the first play of the fourth quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by Keller, ending a 10-play, 60-yard drive. But Lancaster Catholic took momentum back right away. First, the kickoff went out of bounds. On the first play of the possession, a 26-yard connection between Parker and Keller, Lancaster Catholic was already in scoring range. Parker’s go-ahead score came seven snaps later.

Stars of the game

Parker finished with eight catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns. His first score came on a 12-yard pass from Cranford with seven seconds left in the first quarter, on which Parker caught the ball at the 5-yard line and dodged a tackle on the way to the end zone. Cranford was 15-for-20 passing for 172 yards.

On the other side, Phoenix Music was the workhorse in A-C’s ball-control offense with 39 carries for 185 yards.

Defensively, Brandon Way made two open-field tackles that prevented touchdowns by A-C. Hudson Hess blocked a field goal for the Crusaders.

Stat of the night

Lancaster Catholic only had seven possessions, so it was hard for the Crusaders to reach their average of 35.8 points per game. However, the defense stopped the Dutchmen three times on their side of the field to preserve the lead.

Up next

Lancaster Catholic will look to remain unbeaten at Kutztown in Week 8, while A-C will travel to Pequea Valley.