Heading into the upcoming final week of the Lancaster-Lebanon League regular season, Lancaster Catholic controls its own destiny.

With a 33-0 shutout of Pequea Valley on Friday night coupled with Schuylkill Valley’s loss to Annville-Cleona, the Crusaders can win the Section Five championship outright with a win next week at Schuylkill Valley.

“That’s what you play for, you try to win section titles,” Crusaders coach Chris Maiorino said. “We can finally talk about that game next week now.”

Lancaster Catholic is now 6-0 in the section and 9-0 overall, while Schuylkill Valley is 5-1, 6-3 —assuring the Crusaders of at least a share of the section crown.

“They’ve put themselves in a good situation to play in a big game next week,” Maiorino said of his players. “It’s exciting and we get to play an old friend, which is always special.”

That friend is current Schuylkill Valley head coach Bruce Harbach, who coached the Crusaders for 16 seasons, including his final two in 2016 and 2017 when Maiorino was a member of the coaching staff.

Sharing the spotlight

The Crusaders got five touchdowns Friday night from five different players. Among the scoring plays were a 51-yard touchdown pass from Will Cranford to RJ Gonzalez and a 45-yard run from Brandon Way.

Key statistic

The Braves (1-5, 1-8) turned the ball over four times inside Lancaster Catholic territory.

“Our defense did just enough,” Maiorino said. “We made them drive the field and we got some turnovers which helped us.”

Quotable

“Our guys fought,” said Pequea Valley coach Mike Choi, whose Braves close out the regular season at Kutztown in Week 10. “We moved the ball and we got inside their 30 and then we’d make mistakes. Part of growing as a team, especially a team that hasn’t had a ton of success, is learning how to execute in the high-leverage situations.”