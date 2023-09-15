Lancaster Catholic entered Friday night already without a starting offensive linemen. Two more went down in the first half. The Crusaders didn’t lose a step, mostly sticking to the ground game to open a lead so large they had a running clock after halftime.

Lancaster Catholic came away with a 42-20 win over Columbia in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five opener.

All of the points for the Crimson Tide (0-1 league, 1-3 overall) came after they trailed 42-0 at intermission. In other words, the Crusaders (1-0 league, 4-0 overall) opened defense of their section crown in convincing fashion. And it came despite Lancaster Catholic entering on three days rest after finishing off the second half of its Week Three game with Octorara on Monday.

The Crusaders stalled on their opening drive Friday, then scored on their next six possessions. By halftime, workhorse running back Elijah Cunningham set a new season-high in yardage (211 yards on 22 carries, three touchdowns), in part thanks to the holes opened up by an o-line that kept plowing forward despite losing bodies along the way.

The Lancaster Catholic o-line unit entered the year with three returning starters (Michael McBrearty, Storm Haney and Brayden Bowles) and two newbies (Anthony Leone and Ben Tongel). Through four games, the Crusaders have nearly 1,000 rushing yards.

“It’s a great bond between all those guys,” McBrearty said of the o-line. “We’re always talking. We’re always in the weight room together.”

The Crusaders have plenty of weapons in backs Cunningham and Brandon Way (nine carries, 51 yards). In the few instances they’ve gone through the air, first-year QB David Stefanow (2-for-4, 39 yards 2 TDs) has proven capable.

Other faces flashed for Lancaster Catholic in Friday’s lopsided win. Josh Acker had a TD catch on offense and a fumble recovery on defense. Christian Fields had a rushing score on offense and made several big plays on defense. Zach Dresch made blocks at tight end on offense and had a sack on defense. And Charlie Warren had a TD catch on offense and interception on defense.

“Charlie is a big target out there,” Lancaster Catholic coach Chris Maiorino said. “He’s done great things all summer. We haven’t had to really use him because we are heavy run. But we can make plays down the field.”

Meanwhile, Columbia’s rough start continues. The Tide had negative yardage at halftime and finally got on the plus side with a 6-play, 60-yard scoring drive on their second possession of the second half.

“Defensively, last year we talked about it a bunch being the top defense in the section. Right now we’re the worst defense in the league,” Columbia coach Brady Mathias said. “Tackling, the last two weeks have been a problem. But our kids came together at halftime and we played together in the second half.”

Up next: Next Friday, Lancaster Catholic travels to Northern Lebanon, while Columbia returns home to host Annville-Cleona.

