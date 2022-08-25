From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

1. Lancaster Catholic’s defense will be tested right out of the chute Friday, when reigning D3-2A champ York Catholic comes to town. The Fighting Irish are set to welcome back their pass-and-catch combo of QB Levan McFadden and WR Quinn Brennan. Check their numbers: Last fall, McFadden passed for 979 yards with 11 TD throws, and he bolted for 682 rushing yards with 15 big TD keepers; Brennan hauled in 24 catches for 539 yards up top, with five TD grabs. Those guys will keep LC’s DB’s on their toes. The Irish are also set to return their top tackler from last year in LB Nick Creisher, who amassed 113 stops — that’s a bunch — with 3.5 sacks, a pick and three forced fumbles in 2021. Lancaster Catholic yielded 2,500-plus rushing yards and 331 yards a game last fall, and the Crusaders will have to clean that up against the Irish, especially with the dual-threat McFadden at the wheels. If Lancaster Catholic wants a quick start in the W column, the Crusaders’ defense must rise to the occasion here. FYI: It will be a short week after the York Catholic clash for Lancaster Catholic, which is set to play in Week 2 next Thursday at Delone Catholic. Mark your calendars.

2. You can’t talk D3-6A football without mentioning Manheim Township and Cumberland Valley, and the Blue Streaks and the Eagles will lock horns in a must-see game Friday over in Cumberland County. Township will gas up the buses and bring a revamped O-line and some new D starters. But the skill-kid department should be in really good hands with the return of Hayden Johnson, backs Jake Laubach and Nick Good and wideouts Charlie Kingsbury and Landon Kennel. The Streaks will help Cumberland Valley christen its refurbished Chapman Field, which will play host to the PIAA pigskin title games in mid-December. A new turf surface was installed, plus some other nifty new amenities in and around the stadium complex. You know Township would love to put a damper on those festivities with a road dub. The Streaks will get an Eagles’ squad coming off a 5-5 season, with no D3 playoff trip, plus a 4-3 mark in the always rough-and-rugged Mid-Penn Commonwealth circuit. Cumberland Valley is set to return its top three playmakers from 2021: QB Isaac Sines (1,020 passing yards, 10 TD tosses, 409 rushing yards, 3 TD keepers), RB J.D. Hunter (534 rushing yards, 3 TD) and WR Griffin Huffman (28 catches for 475 yards, 5 TD snags) are all due back, plus LB Alex Suave (74 tackles, 4 for losses, 2 INT) and Hunter (69 tackles, 4 for losses, 1 sack, 1 INT) at DB will spark the Eagles’ D. Fun matchup between a couple of perennial big-boy heavyweights here. They’d both love some mo for their respective section chases — and for the D3-6A playoff chase.

3. A lot of eyes on Shillington on Friday, when Governor Mifflin hits the field after last year’s highlight-reel 10-1 ride. The loss to rival Exeter in the D3-5A finale didn’t exactly leave a great taste in the Mustangs’ mouths, but it was a great ride, nonetheless. Mifflin skipper Jeff Lang spent the offseason breaking in 18 new starters across the board, and that new-look crew will host longtime D1 power Spring-Ford for a nonleague scrap to get things started. Bad new for the Rams: Vet QB Ryan Freed (1,626 passing yards, 17 TD strikes last year) has moved on. Good news for the Rams: Matt Zollers is ready to slide into those duties, after going 40-for-70 for 536 yards with seven TD tosses in backup duty in his breakout freshman season last fall. He’s ready to go, and he’ll have Zach Zollers (45 receptions for 616 yards, 7 TD grabs) back on the flanks. Spring-Ford, which missed out on the D1 playoffs last fall, must replace a 1,000-yard back. But it looks like the Rams will have a formidable passing attack, meaning Mifflin D-backs Ayden Martin, Gerrell McNeil, Delsin McNeil, Jackson Parker and Tyran Harter should be busy when the lights pop on Friday in Shillington.

