Camps opened on Monday. Rejoice, L-L League football fanatics.

That means more camp battles, as players vie for time and coaches look to spackle holes left vacant by graduation hits.

Continuing our look at some of those battles, and how things might play out when all 37 teams hit the field for scrimmages on Saturday …

1. Lancaster Catholic, Berks Catholic at Trinity, Saturday, 10 a.m.: The Crusaders will be out to defend their Section 5 championship, and like so many other teams around the circuit, they’ll have to get things done in the trenches to get back to the promised land. Lancaster Catholic lost a couple of key pieces from last year’s line, which helped the Crusaders go 10-0, withstand Schuylkill Valley’s valiant Week 10 push to clinch the section crown, and go to the D3-3A playoffs after an unblemished regular-season ride. Gone are O-line stalwarts Tyler Miller, Kellen Murphy and Kyle Wassell, plus tight ends Ed Dresch and Lawrence Wolpert. Good news: Three O-line pluggers with some Friday night experience are due back — OT Braden Bowles, OG Storm Haney and C Michael McBrearty — and five newbies will be under the watchful eye of skipper Chris Maiorino and his staff to fill in some spots up front: OG Gabe Cherasaro, OT Anthony Leone, C Ben Tongel and tight ends Andrew Schwanke and Gavin Sweitzer. The quicker those guys can get up to speed, the better for the Crusaders, who hope to keep the good vibes flowing — with some sure-handed receivers and a 1,000-yard back (Elijah Cunningham) coming back.

2. Lampeter-Strasburg at Conestoga Valley, Saturday, 10 a.m.: Sadly, no Lampeter Bowl traveling trophy will be up for grabs in this battle of neighboring school districts. But the Pioneers and the Buckskins will renew their pleasantries for some preseason work. All eyes on L-S’s trench crew, which lost people-movers Jeremy Reed, Tristen Showers and Tre Spahr to graduation. Two familiar names are set to return up front: OT Braden Bauer and TE Drexton Frank. After that, there will be multiple fresh faces manning the all-important O-line spots for the Pioneers. Say hello to: OG Hudson Crutchfield, OG Dominic Dixon, OG Ryan Heiser, OT Jonovan O’Dell Megargee, OT Collin Shelley, OG Anthony Turek, OT Thad Wolf, C Carson Zook and TE Emory Fluhr. They call that group the Iron Pioneers. L-S is going to need those guys to iron out their new spots in the trenches, and gel quickly on the fly.

3. Ephrata at Cocalico, Saturday, 10 a.m.: What a fun backyard scrimmage this is shaping up to be, as Cocalico gets back on the field after winning D3-5A gold and going to the state semifinals last December. Ephrata, meanwhile, is out to scratch its playoff itch; the Mountaineers haven’t been to the postseason since 1987, and they’ve come this close to punching their playoff tickets the last two seasons. Line play seems to be a theme with the camp battles this season, so all eyes on that group at Ephrata, which must replace thumpers Weston Nolt, Cole Freeman and Josh Musser across the O-front. Four familiar faces are due back: OG MacGyver Balmer, OG Brennan Frymoyer, OT Jackson Nolt and TE Quintin Pfautz know their way around the line of scrimmage. There are three newbies in line to earn spots up front, including: OT Landon Barton, OT Charlie Lydamore and C Landon Pilon. Those guys will certainly get a lot of great looks against Cocalico’s hard-charging defense.

