LEESPORT — He did it again.

For the second time this season, in absolute money time in must-win games, Gavin Tregea delivered.

Lancaster Catholic’s senior kicker on Friday night drilled the go-ahead 23-yard field goal with 22 seconds to play, giving the Crusaders a riveting 44-41 win over Schuylkill Valley, giving Catholic a perfect 10-0 regular-season ride, and the outright Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five championship with a 7-0 section mark.

This is the Crusaders’ first section crown since 2019, and Catholic went 10-0 with a section title in 2018. The Crusaders struggled in 2020 and 2021, but came back with a vengeance this fall.

“This means so much because the last couple of years … we had some tough times the last couple of years,” Catholic coach Chris Maiorino said. “I’m so proud of our staff because we had a vision for this. We know it’s not going to be like this every year, but we’re so, so proud of the kids and the whole staff.”

Friday, the Crusaders KO’d their former coach, SV skipper Bruce Harbach, in an incredible, highlight-reel game that went right down to the end.

Last month, in a first-place showdown between undefeated teams, Tregea made a 23-yarder with 16 seconds to play to give Catholic a win over Hamburg. In a similar situation here Friday, he waited out an icing timeout by the Panthers, before booming the game-winner through the uprights.

“The Hamburg game definitely helped my confidence for sure,” Tregea said. “I took a deep breath and I found myself.”

“We weren’t sure if he was available to kick because he had a cramp,” Maiorino said. “But he was able to go and … boom.”

Catholic’s Elijah Cunningham and SV’s Dom Giuffre had an incredible battle. Cunningham took the ball 42 times and rushed for 302 yards with five TD runs. Giuffre rushed for 113 yards with four TD runs, and he had 134 receiving yards with a pair of TD receptions, as the Crusaders and the Panthers kept the scoreboard operator busy throughout.

SV (5-2 L-L, 6-4 overall) got the quick jump; the Panthers had two scores in 40 seconds for a 14-0 lead, on Giuffre’s 25-yard catch and Giuffre’s 7-yard TD run. Cunningham had four TD runs and 203 yards at the half, and Catholic took a seemingly safe 41-20 lead with 4:05 to go in the third quarter when Will Cranford zipped a 30-yard TD strike to Jaevon Parker.

Undaunted, SV punched back with 21 unanswered points — two TD runs and a TD catch by Giuffre, who wowed the crowd throughout — to tie the game at 41-41 with 3:33 to go. With the Panthers looking to polish off their comeback, Catholic forced a fumble, and Hudson Hess scooped it up with 49 seconds to go. Three plays later, Tregea kicked the game-winner.

“Amazing,” Tregea said. “This is like a dream — a dream come true. This is the biggest moment ever for us, because of what we’ve been through. We’ve really been able to come out and dominate together this year, as a team.”