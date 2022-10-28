Lancaster Catholic’s Gavin Tregea drills a 23-yard field goal as Will Cranford holds the ball to get the team in the lead against Schuylkill Valley during second half action of an L-L League football game at Schuylkill Valley High School in Leesport Friday Oct. 28, 2022.
For the second time this season, in absolute money time in must-win games, Gavin Tregea delivered.
Lancaster Catholic’s senior kicker on Friday night drilled the go-ahead 23-yard field goal with 22 seconds to play, giving the Crusaders a riveting 44-41 win over Schuylkill Valley, giving Catholic a perfect 10-0 regular-season ride, and the outright Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five championship with a 7-0 section mark.
This is the Crusaders’ first section crown since 2019, and Catholic went 10-0 with a section title in 2018. The Crusaders struggled in 2020 and 2021, but came back with a vengeance this fall.
“This means so much because the last couple of years … we had some tough times the last couple of years,” Catholic coach Chris Maiorino said. “I’m so proud of our staff because we had a vision for this. We know it’s not going to be like this every year, but we’re so, so proud of the kids and the whole staff.”
Lancaster Catholic vs. Schylkill Valley’s quarterback Michael Goad walks on the field during first half action of an L-L League football game against Schylkill Valley at Schuylkill Valley High School in Leesport Friday Oct. 28, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic’s quarterback Will Cranford throws the ball as Schylkill Valley’s Mateo Sabier defends during first half action of an L-L League football game at Schuylkill Valley High School in Leesport Friday Oct. 28, 2022.
Schylkill Valley’s head coach Bruce Harbach reacts to his player Giuffre Dominic during first half action of an L-L League football game at Schuylkill Valley High School in Leesport Friday Oct. 28, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic’s RJ Gonzalez is tackled by Schylkill Valley’s Giuffre Dominic during first half action of an L-L League football game at Schuylkill Valley High School in Leesport Friday Oct. 28, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic’s quarterback Will Cranford hands the ball to Elijah Cunningham against Schylkill Valley during first half action of an L-L League football game at Schuylkill Valley High School in Leesport Friday Oct. 28, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic’s Elijah Cunningham is tackled by Schylkill Valley’s Christian Davila during first half action of an L-L League football game at Schuylkill Valley High School in Leesport Friday Oct. 28, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic’s Jevon Parker is tackled by Schylkill Valley’s Giuffre Dominic during first half action of an L-L League football game at Schuylkill Valley High School in Leesport Friday Oct. 28, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic’s Josh Acker is tackled by Schylkill Valley’s Giuffre Dominic during first half action of an L-L League football game at Schuylkill Valley High School in Leesport Friday Oct. 28, 2022.
Schylkill Valley’s Mateo Sabier runs to Lancaster Catholic’s quarterback Will Cranford during first half action of an L-L League football game at Schuylkill Valley High School in Leesport Friday Oct. 28, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic’s Ah”mir Andiron-Williams puts the pressure on Schylkill Valley’s quarterback Logan Nawrocki during second half action of an L-L League football game at Schuylkill Valley High School in Leesport Friday Oct. 28, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic’s Gavin Tregea drills a 23-yard field goal as Will Cranford holds the ball to get the team in the lead against Schuylkill Valley during second half action of an L-L League football game at Schuylkill Valley High School in Leesport Friday Oct. 28, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic players celebrate after Gavin Tregea scoring a field goal against Schuylkill Valley during second half action of an L-L League football game at Schuylkill Valley High School in Leesport Friday Oct. 28, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic’s Kellan Murphy puts the pressure on Schylkill Valley’s quarterback Logan Nawrocki to end the game and win during second half action of an L-L League football game at Schuylkill Valley High School in Leesport Friday Oct. 28, 2022.
ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer
Friday, the Crusaders KO’d their former coach, SV skipper Bruce Harbach, in an incredible, highlight-reel game that went right down to the end.
Last month, in a first-place showdown between undefeated teams, Tregea made a 23-yarder with 16 seconds to play to give Catholic a win over Hamburg. In a similar situation here Friday, he waited out an icing timeout by the Panthers, before booming the game-winner through the uprights.
“The Hamburg game definitely helped my confidence for sure,” Tregea said. “I took a deep breath and I found myself.”
“We weren’t sure if he was available to kick because he had a cramp,” Maiorino said. “But he was able to go and … boom.”
Catholic’s Elijah Cunningham and SV’s Dom Giuffre had an incredible battle. Cunningham took the ball 42 times and rushed for 302 yards with five TD runs. Giuffre rushed for 113 yards with four TD runs, and he had 134 receiving yards with a pair of TD receptions, as the Crusaders and the Panthers kept the scoreboard operator busy throughout.
SV (5-2 L-L, 6-4 overall) got the quick jump; the Panthers had two scores in 40 seconds for a 14-0 lead, on Giuffre’s 25-yard catch and Giuffre’s 7-yard TD run. Cunningham had four TD runs and 203 yards at the half, and Catholic took a seemingly safe 41-20 lead with 4:05 to go in the third quarter when Will Cranford zipped a 30-yard TD strike to Jaevon Parker.
Undaunted, SV punched back with 21 unanswered points — two TD runs and a TD catch by Giuffre, who wowed the crowd throughout — to tie the game at 41-41 with 3:33 to go. With the Panthers looking to polish off their comeback, Catholic forced a fumble, and Hudson Hess scooped it up with 49 seconds to go. Three plays later, Tregea kicked the game-winner.
“Amazing,” Tregea said. “This is like a dream — a dream come true. This is the biggest moment ever for us, because of what we’ve been through. We’ve really been able to come out and dominate together this year, as a team.”