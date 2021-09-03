Lampeter-Strasburg got its first football win of the season — and the first win of the Victor Ridenour coaching era — with a 31-0 nonleague shutout of the visiting Penn Manor Comets on Friday.

It was not a glamorous victory. The Pioneers (1-1) had 110 penalty yards, something that absolutely needs to be cleaned up quickly.

It was scoreless after one quarter of play, but Penn Manor’s inability to move the ball on offense made it easier for the Pioneers to recover from some self-inflicted wounds.

The Comets (1-1) were able to muster a total of 139 total offensive yards all game, 29 more than the Pioneers’ total penalty yards. The defense was solid in the first quarter and held Lampeter-Strasburg’s offense at bay, but fatigue settled in quickly, given the amount of time that unit was on the field, and Pioneers were able to expose that.

Turning point

It took a little over a quarter, but once the Pioneers’ offense got it going, there was no looking back. It was an act of trickery from L-S that turned the game in its favor and jump-started the offense.

Pioneers quarterback Berkeley Wagner handed the ball off to Hunter Hildenbrand, who would toss it down the field to Dante Gilot for a big 43-yard gain. That led Lampeter-Strasburg to its first touchdown of the game, scored on a 1-yard rush from John Mellinger.

After that, Lampeter-Strasburg was able to build their lead, ultimately leading to the blowout.

Quotable

“I’m more satisfied for them than I am for myself,” Ridenour said. “We have to do a better job of extending drives. There are times we sputtered out. We just have to keep the ball moving.”

Up next

Penn Manor hosts Northeastern in Millersville next Friday, while the Pioneers will look to carry their momentum to Conestoga Valley in the Lampeter Bowl.