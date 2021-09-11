The Lampeter Bowl traveling trophy is staying with Lampeter-Strasburg.

The Pioneers’ defense was stout, pitching a shutout for the second game in a row, and Jonathan Mellinger had a pair of short touchdown runs Friday night to lead L-S to a 19-0 nonleague victory before an overflow crowd at Conestoga Valley in Witmer.

L-S (2-1) took a 9-2 lead in the traveling trophy series, which will hit pause for at least the next two years; the Pioneers and the Buckskins couldn’t jive on a nonleague date in the next two-year scheduling cycle, so the trophy will reside at L-S until 2024 at the earliest.

“Feels nice,” L-S QB-DB Berkeley Wagner said. “It’s the last one of these for a while, so it feels really nice to be able to take it back to L-S for the time being.”

“It’s a big deal,” L-S first-year coach Victor Ridenour added. “I’m happy for the kids and I’m really happy for the senior class.”

Both defenses were stingy Friday; L-S, coming off a 31-0 victory over Penn Manor last week, had a 6-0 lead at the break on Mellinger’s 1-yard plunge with 1:25 to go in the half. The Pioneers had three interceptions — Wagner, Giovanni Malatesta and Beau Heyser had the picks — and held CV to 62 air yards.

Nick Tran rushed for 95 yards to pace the Bucks, but CV simply couldn’t cash in against L-S’s razor-sharp defense. Coastal Carolina recruit and 2020 L-L League Section Three Linebacker of the Year Nick Del Grande had a sack, and the Pioneers held the Bucks to 10 first downs.

“When we’re playing defense like that, we’re tough to score on,” Wagner said. “They had a good running game in the first half, but I thought we made some really good halftime adjustments, and we were able to shut them down.”

“That side of the ball is really coming together, and they’ve been clicking,” Ridenour added. “Our defense has done a really great job. (Defensive coordinator) Garry Morrison is doing a really, really awesome job with that unit.”

CV (1-2) was deep in L-S’s territory just before the halftime horn, but instead of attempting a 33-yard field goal, the Bucks went for the touchdown and misfired. CV also got an interception from Michael Burnett to thwart an L-S drive midway through the third quarter. But on CV’s ensuing drive, Wagner made a leaping pick of his own and L-S had the ball back.

Later in the third quarter, L-S held CV on downs to grab more momentum, and the Pioneers took a 12-0 lead on Payton Cunningham’s 3-yard dash with 9:58 to play. Wagner had 22-yard and 29-yard keepers on the drive to set up Cunningham’s score.

Mellinger’s 1-yard plunge with 5:12 to go capped it; Wagner tossed a 44-yard pass to Heyser to set up that score.

“Our defense played phenomenal tonight,” CV coach Gerad Novak said. “They were outstanding. They bent a little bit, but they were solid all night long. We just didn’t execute on the offensive side of the ball, and you have to be able to help out your defense a little bit. You have to put points on the board, and we didn’t.”

BOX SCORE