The ground game and defense were stellar for the Lampeter-Strasburg Pioneers as they dominated the Donegal Indians by a score of 35-0 Friday night in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four opener for both teams.

It was L-S's fifth straight shutout victory over Donegal.

The man of the night was Pioneers running back Carson Coleman, who rushed for 85 yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns. He made it happen all night for Lampeter-Strasburg, and he was a thorn in the side of the Donegal defense.

The Pioneers (1-0 L-L, 3-1 overall) were unstoppable on the ground, with 42 carries for 245 yards. The combination of Coleman, Jonathon Mellinger and Hunter Hildenbrand out of the backfield made for a machine that refused to stop turning.

Pioneers QB Trent Wagner also had himself a good night, going 10-for-13 passing for 124 yards and a 49-yard touchdown toss to Hildenbrand.

Donegal (0-1, 1-3) showed flashes of moving the ball, but the Pioneers’ defense stood tall all night, holding Donegal to a total of 159 total yards offensively.

It was a complete win for the Pioneers, who dictated the game on both sides of the ball.

Turning point

It was a stalemate in the first quarter, with both teams punting with their first two offensive possessions. Once the Pioneers kicked it into gear early in the second quarter, however, they never looked back.

Quotable

“We need to grow some confidence with our kids,” Pioneers head coach Victor Ridenour said. “I think we’re starting to do that.”

Up next

Lampeter-Strasburg will host the Cocalico Eagles next Friday for what should be a big-time L-L Section Four matchup.

“It’ll be another grind,” Ridenour said.

As for Donegal, the Indians will travel to Berks County for a matchup with Section Four newcomer Berks Catholic.