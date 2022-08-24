It may not be as difficult a task as taking a photograph of an invisible object, but playing football in Section Four of the Lancaster-Lebanon League in 2022 will be nearly so.

With the marriage of the 24 L-L League and 13 Berks League teams, Section Four has undergone a total makeover. With the exception of Elco and Octorara, which remain in place, gone are the small schools that previously resided there. They’re now in the newly minted Section Five.

Migrating to Section Four instead are Cocalico, from Section Two, and Donegal and Lampeter-Strasburg, from Section Three. Dropping their bags after the journey down U.S. 222 are Berks Catholic, Conrad Weiser and Wyomissing.

The Berks infusion is where the cheese gets binding, as seven of the eight teams in the section participated in the 2021 District Three playoffs. All but Elco, which finished just under .500 at 4-5, had winning records.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Four • PIAA: Class 4A • Head coach: Victor Ridenour (second season, 11-2) • Base offense: Spread • Base defense: 3-stack • 2021 results: 11-2 (5-0 L-L) • Key players returning: RB-DB Carson Coleman, OG-DL Landon Coronado, TE-LB Drexton Frank, LB Jackson Heeter, WR-DB Hunter Hildenbrand, DE Luke Hines, RB-LB Julian Lopez, RB-DB Jonathan Mellinger, OT-DL Jeremy Reed, OG Tristen Showers, C-DL Tre Spahr.

Octorara, the No. 9 seed, lost in the first round in 4A, as did seventh-seeded Conrad Weiser. Donegal, the sixth seed, fell in the 4A quarterfinals. As did fourth-seeded Cocalico — to Berks Catholic. The Saints then lost in the semifinals to eventual champion Bishop McDevitt, which prevailed over second-seeded L-S in a 7-0 heart-breaker in the championship.

Wyomissing is the three-time defending district 3A champion and two-time reigning PIAA runner-up.

Talk about a Murderer’s Row.

“I’m looking forward to it,” L-S coach Victor Ridenour said. “If you are a fan of high school football, you can go to any game that’s going on during section play and really enjoy yourself. It’s going to be competitive, hard-nosed football. If we’re fortunate enough to make the playoffs after those 10 games, then we should be battle-tested.”

About the offense

Ridenour likely watched with mixed emotions as Berkeley Wagner, Beau Heyser, Nick Del Grande, Giovanni Malatesta, Payton Cunningham and Andrew Reidenbaugh crossed the stage at commencement in June, diplomas in hand.

Wagner passed for 1,472 yards and 18 touchdowns running the Pioneers’ spread offense. Heyser caught seven of those TDs, part of his 22-catch, 494-yard season. Malatesta (120-749 rushing) and Cunningham (60-409 rushing) were part of an offense that totaled 3,290 yards on the ground. And Reidenbaugh’s steady leg delivered 60 PATs and four field goals.

Oh, and on top of his yeoman work on the offensive line, defensively Del Grande had five sacks, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and 16 tackles for losses among his 83 total tackles and 50 solo hits, so, yes, they’re going to be missed.

“We definitely have a way of reloading,” offered Hunter Hildenbrand, a candidate this year at either quarterback or wide receiver after recording 191 all-purpose yards swinging between the two positions last year. “I think our offense will be pretty explosive.”

“We have a lot of big guys up front who can protect everyone else,” Hildenbrand added, alluding to Tre Spahr, Tristen Showers and Jeremy Reed, back for another go.

“We’re going to be similar to what we were last year. We have some young kids who played a lot last year,” Ridenour said. “Friday night lights won’t be new to them. But they’re going to be carrying more of a load than they’re used to.”

About the defense

Ridenour believes the Pioneers have a chance to be pretty good on this side of the ball.

“I think we have a little more speed there than what we did last year,” he said, “and we were pretty decent last year.”

Defensive lineman Luke Hines (74 tackles, 37 solo, 7 sacks, 12 tackles for losses, 4 fumble recoveries), linebackers Drexton Frank (72 tackles, 41 solo, 8 TFLs, 1 INT) and Jackson Heeter (95 tackles, 56 solo, 5 TFLs, 3 fumble recoveries) and Hildenbrand (50 tackles, 39 solo, 2 INT, 2 TFLs) at defensive back, front a unit that should continue to bedevil opponents’ offenses.

Intangibles

Staying healthy.

“One thing you can never account for is injuries,” Ridenour said. “And they always seem to come at the worst time.”

And staying together.

“There are going to be times when your backs are against the wall and you’re going to have to grab hold of each other,” the coach said.