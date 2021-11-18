From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Wilson’s rushing attack has been lights-out; between a sturdy O-line and the impressive production of QB Brad Hoffman and RB Jadyn Jones — those two have combined for 1,256 rushing yards and 11 TD runs in the last four games — the Bulldogs have been chewing up and spitting out ground yardage by the bushel over the last month. Safe to say Wilson’s trench road-graders will face their stiffest test yet Saturday at Harrisburg, where the Cougars will unleash a potent three-pack of blitz artists and ball-hawkers who have spent the fall decking unsuspecting ball-carriers and dropping opposing quarterbacks. Say hello to DE Terrell Reynolds (89 tackles, 32 for losses, 19.5 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, 8 QB hurries, 3 pass breakups, 3 fumble recoveries) and seek-and-destroy ‘backers Anthony Day (106 tackles, 15 for losses, 1 sack, 5 pass breakups) and Micah Chambers (73 tackles, 22 for losses, 8.5 sacks, 6 QB hurries, 2 forced fumbles), who have helped Harrisburg amass 116 hits for losses and 45.5 sacks, and the Cougars have a glittering 33 takeaways, including 22 interceptions — 10 alone by DB Justin Cook. All gnarly numbers. The crux here: Can Wilson’s O-line hold its ground, fend off the Reynolds-Day-Chambers troika, and open holes for Hoffman and Jones to find daylight and keep this amazing run of rushing efforts going? Do so, and the Bulldogs certainly have the goods to win it, and bring an eighth D3 gold trophy back to West Lawn.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STATISTICS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES

2. We’ve spent so much time hyping Lampeter-Strasburg’s air-tight defense this fall — and rightfully so, by the way — that it’s been easy to overlook L-S’s multi-purpose offensive prowess. That group has been equally effective; the Pioneers are cranking out 392 yards a game — third-best in the L-L League — and they hammered out 521 yards in a runaway 62-13 quarterfinal win last week over Big Spring. The ringleaders: Dual-threat QB Berkeley Wagner (1,355 passing yards, 754 rushing yards, 30 total TD), shifty backs Giovanni Malatesta (555 rushing yards, 11 TD; 11-208 receiving, 2 TD, including 18.9 yards per catch), Jonathan Mellinger (391 rushing yards, 8 TD) and Payton Cunningham (360 rushing yards, 6 TD), TE Beau Heyser (22-494, 22.5 yards per grab, 7 TD) and slot-guy Hunter Hildenbrand (11-121 receiving, 1 TD). And a nod to the Pioneers’ O-line, anchored by Coastal Carolina commit Nick Del Grande. That group, once again, has been stout, and has gotten better every single week out. Two Kennard-Dale defenders to watch Friday when the Rams unpack the bus in Lampeter: DT Grant Cooper (59 tackles, 15 for losses, 9 sacks) and LB Jed Peters (29 tackles, 10 for losses, 6 sacks) spark K-D’s D, which has 18 takeaways — 9 picks, 9 fumble recoveries — and 18 sacks. Cooper had three sticks for losses and a pair of sacks last week in the Rams’ quarterfinal victory over Donegal, and he can certainly clog up the middle and plug running lanes. The crux here: We know L-S is going to dial it up a couple of notches on defense; that’s been the Pioneers’ calling card. But can L-S’s offense continue to fire, continue to get chunk plays up top and on the ground, and continue to finish drives and put pressure on K-D’s D to make stops? The Pioneers and the Rams will both enter the ring riding 10-game winning streaks. Only one will emerge with their 11th victory in a row. If it’s K-D, it will make program history. If it’s L-S, it will get a shot at a three-peat next week.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

3. WEEK 13 PICKS

Just two games on the Week 13 docket, with only a pair of L-L League clubs in action in win-or-go-home clashes. Can Wilson claim 6A gold? Can L-S go back to the 4A title game for the third year in a row, and go for a three-peat in that bracket? Those are the questions. Here are my prognostications …

LAST WEEK: 5-2

OVERALL: 124-30

L-S over Kennard-Dale (simply too much defense for the Pioneers, who not only get some home cooking in the semifinals, but a good chunk of this crew has been here before; nothing should faze this crew at this point, and L-S has scads of motivation to go for another gold trophy next week)

Harrisburg over Wilson (Cougars get the nod for pick purposes, but the Bulldogs, with a red-hot rushing attack and an opportunistic defense, can certainly ride into Harrisburg and win this sucker; whoever does the little things best — special teams, field position, limit turnovers and penalties — wins this salivating showdown)

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage