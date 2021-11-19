From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Fun stats galore for Lampeter-Strasburg’s defensive unit, which is allowing a league-low 189 yards a game, with four shutout victories, plus 24 takeaways with 64 sticks for losses and 49 QB hurries. It’s been a heck of a season for the Pioneers’ D, which has taken no prisoners. Their next test: Limiting Kennard-Dale’s punishing ground attack, which has churned out 3,200-plus yards. L-S’s top tacklers heading into Friday’s D3-4A semifinal clash vs. the Rams: LB Jackson Heeter (84 tackles, 4 sticks for losses, 4 QB hurries, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries), LB Nick Del Grande (69 tackles, 14 sticks for losses, 2 INT, 4 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery), LB Drexton Frank (63 tackles, 7 sticks for losses, 6 pass breakups, 2 QB hurries) and DE Lucas Hines (63 tackles, 8 sticks for losses, 6 sacks, 16 QB hurries, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles) will need their best run-stuffing performance to date if L-S wants a return trip to the D3-4A title tilt.

2. Wilson’s defense has allowed 1,503 rushing yards and 1,599 passing yards for 259 yards against a game, No. 7 in the L-L League, and the Bulldogs have 17 takeaways and 22 sacks heading into their Saturday matinee D3-6A title game at Harrisburg. Wilson’s D must be wary of the Cougars’ big-play, quick-strike ability, from Harrisburg playmakers like bullish RB Mahkai Hopkins, fleet WR Justin Cook and multi-purpose back Kyle Williams, who burned Hempfield for three TD runs and a 77-yard punt return for a score in the semifinals last Saturday. Here are a four-pack of Wilson defenders to familiarize yourself with: LB Gavin Lenart (41.5 tackles, 5 hits for losses, 1 sack, 1 INT), DT Dominic Memmo (21 tackles, 11 hits for losses, 4 sacks), DE Nick Weitzel (16.5 tackles, 7 hits for losses, 5 sacks) and DB T.J. Flite (29.5 tackles, 10 hits for losses, 3 sacks) have been the ringleaders. They’ll need to keep the pressure on Cougars’ freshman QB Shawn Lee, and limit Harrisburg in the chunk-play category.

3. Wilson’s offense hasn’t gone up top all that much this season — QB Brad Hoffman has thrown for 776 yards with 11 TD strikes in an offense that has produced 3,032 rushing yards — but when the Bulldogs air it out against Harrisburg, keep an eye on flank threat T.J. Flite, who has a team-best 12 receptions for 207 yards (17.3 yards per grab) with five TD catches. … L-S has also done most of its damage on the ground with 2,900-plus rushing yards; dual-threat QB Berkeley Wagner has thrown for 1,355 yards, and he has three double-digit-catch receivers at his disposal: TE Beau Heyser (22-494, 22.5 avg., 7 TD), slot Hunter Hildenbrand (11-121, 1 TD) and multi-purpose back Giovanni Malatesta (11-208, 18.9 avg., 2 TD). … Heyser is a matchup nightmare, and not only is he an ultra reliable target in the red zone, but he can also beat you deep and in the yards-after-catch department. Heyser’s playoff numbers over the last three years are completely off the charts. In nine career postseason games, Heyser has 31 receptions for 567 yards (18.3 yards per snag) with eight TD grabs. His last two games have been memorable: In the PIAA-4A state semifinals last fall vs. Jersey Shore, Heyser caught 11 passes for 229 yards with three TD catches, and in last week’s D3-4A quarterfinal win over Big Spring, he had three catches for 113 yards with a TD reception. It’ll be pick-your-poison time for K-D’s D against L-S’s offense, which averages 392 yards and 44 points a game.

