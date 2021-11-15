From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Just two L-L League pigskin teams are still dancing in the D3 playoffs; No. 5 Wilson (9-3) is set to take on No. 2 Harrisburg (11-1) in the 6A finale on Saturday, while No. 2 Lampeter-Strasburg (10-1) will face No. 3 Kennard-Dale (10-1) in a 4A semifinal on Friday. We’ll spend the week breaking down those matchups:

1. Wilson and Harrisburg are set to clash for the sixth time in a D3 playoff game, and for the second time in a championship clash. The Cougars lead the playoff series 3-2, including recent back-to-back wins. Here’s a refresher course … 2007 (Harrisburg beat Wilson 17-14 in OT in the 4A semifinals); 2012 (Wilson beat Harrisburg 39-14 in the 4A championship game); 2015 (Wilson beat Harrisburg 56-6 in a 4A first-rounder); 2018 (Harrisburg beat Wilson 36-12 in the 6A semifinals); and 2019 (Harrisburg beat Wilson 33-29 in the 6A semifinals). … Three common opponents this season between the Cougars and the Bulldogs — Governor Mifflin (Mifflin beat Harrisburg 49-13; Mifflin beat Wilson 42-14); Manheim Township (Harrisburg won 20-17 in OT; Wilson won 21-14); and Hempfield (Harrisburg won 32-10 in the 6A semifinals; Wilson won 28-21). ... The Wilson vs. Harrisburg survivor advances to the PIAA playoffs and gets either D2 champ Delaware Valley (9-3) or D6 champ State College (6-5) in a first-round game on the Nov. 19-20 weekend. The D3 winner will host. Delaware Valley beat Hazleton 35-20 in the D2 finale; State College beat Williamsport 17-14 in the D6 finale, and SC will host DV in that sub-regional game on Friday at 7 p.m.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STATISTICS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES

2. L-S and Kennard-Dale will square off for the first time, as the Pioneers are still in line to make it three D3-4A titles in a row. Friday’s winner gets No. 1 Bishop McDevitt (9-1) or No. 4 Berks Catholic (7-4) in the finale. … One common opponent here — Donegal (L-S won 55-0; K-D won 28-14 in the 4A quarterfinals).

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

3. Wilson (7), L-S (3) and Harrisburg (3) have combined for 13 D3 championships, and the Bulldogs, Pioneers and Cougars have combined to play in 21 title games. Conversely, Kennard-Dale is in the postseason for just the fourth time in program history, and the Rams won their first postseason game last week, knocking out Donegal in the 4A quarterfinals.

BONUS NUGGET: L-L League football coaches will release their section-by-section all-stars and players of the year on Nov. 30. Stay tuned.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage