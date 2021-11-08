From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Two L-L League teams will face defending champs, and one L-L League squad will set sail on defending its District 3 title when postseason play resumes Friday and Saturday. Lampeter-Strasburg, in Class 4A, is the reigning champ; the Pioneers, who had a first-round bye, will host Big Spring on Friday, as L-S goes for a three-peat in the 4A bracket. In Class 6A, Wilson is at defending champ Central York for a semifinal showdown, and in Class 5A, Warwick is at defending champ Governor Mifflin, which took the title last fall when the Warriors had to forfeit the finale because of coronavirus issues at Warwick. This year, the Warriors and the Mustangs will clash in the quarterfinals.

2. If you’re into seeds, Big Spring, the No. 10, was the upset winner in Class 4A; the Bulldogs KO’d No. 7 Conrad Weiser — a semifinalist last year — 49-35 in the first round for Big Spring’s first ever playoff victory. Now the Bulldogs have to load up the bus and get a rested L-S outfit, which had an extra week off to prep for its playoff opener. The Pioneers, who successfully defended their L-L League Section 3 banner, have won nine games in a row, and feature the league’s top-ranked defense at 183 yards a game. L-S has four victories via shutout — the Pioneers have won their last two games by an aggregate 137-7 — and L-S has allowed a league-low 950 rushing yards and a league-low 887 passing yards. The ringleader has been LB Nick Del Grande; the Coastal Carolina commit has 63 tackles, including 11 sticks for losses, plus three sacks, a pair of QB hurries, a pick, a fumble recovery and four forced fumbles. Plenty more about this matchup coming up this week.

3. How dominant has Governor Mifflin’s rushing attack been this season? In eight games, the Mustangs have completed a grand total of nine passes. Nine. In only 17 attempts. Here’s a cool stat line: GM QB Delsin McNeil is 6-for-6 for 122 yards with one TD toss. But back to that punishing rushing attack … The star of the show has been Penn State commit Nick Singleton, who is having a monster season: He’s at 1,502 rushing yards — averaging a snazzy 12.4 yards per carry — with a lights-out 32 TD runs. Remember, that’s in eight games, and since most of Mifflin’s games have been mercy-rule-triggered, Singleton is often on the sideline in the third quarter — if not before. Trey Rock (65-419, 6.5 avg., 3 TD), Eden Johnson (45-342, 7.6 avg., 4 TD) and Aiden Gallen (32-340, 10.6 avg., 4 TD) have also chipped in on the ground, as the Mustangs have piled up 3,116 rushing yards — 390 ground stripes a game. One more fun Mifflin stat to pass along: The Mustangs have outscored their opponents — wait for it — 138-0 in the first quarter, and 235-20 in the first half. Hence all of those mercy rules. Safe to say Warwick’s rush-D will be tested when the Warriors unpack the bus in Shillington on Friday. Warwick has yielded 1,836 rushing yards, and the Warriors are giving up 309 yards and 23 points a game. Plenty more about this matchup coming up this week.

