Lampeter-Strasburg has the weapons to once again make a deep run in Section Four of the Lancaster-Lebanon League. And beyond.

With four returning playmakers on offense and four on defense, the Pioneers appear ready to pick up where they left off in 2022, when they took the section race to the final weekend and advanced to the semifinals of the District Three Class 4A playoffs.

If there is a question mark, it’s at the line of scrimmage, where the Pioneers look to replace four starters on offense and the front three of their 3-stack defensive alignment.

“Defensively, we rotated enough kids through there last year with our front three that I think we’re going to be OK there,” offered head coach Victor Ridenour, who brings a career record of 20-5 into his third year at the helm.

“The games that we would get a decent lead, they got a little bit of experience. We’re still pretty green, though," he continued. “Offensively we return one starter, Braden Bauer, so that was my biggest concern going into the offseason, how that was going to play out. It’s starting to come together as the summer continues to progress. You can sort of see pieces of that really starting to work."

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Four • PIAA: Class 4A • Head coach: Victor Ridenour (third season, 20-5) • Base offense: Multiple • Base defense: 3-stack • 2022 results: 9-3 (6-1 L-L) • Key players returning: OT-DL Braden Bauer, RB-DB Carson Coleman, TE-LB Drexton Frank, WR-DB Damoj Gray, WR-DB Jack Groff, RB-LB Jackson Heeter, WR Dean Herr, WR-LB Julian Lopez, OG-DE Ezechiel Lukusa, RB Louie Malatesta, RB-DB Jonathan Mellinger, QB Trent Wagner.

Among those pieces are juniors Hudson Crutchfield and Carson Zook.

“The guys stepping in, they’ve worked their butts off in the weight room every day,” Bauer observed. “They picked it up. They saw how we do our thing, and it’s translating on the field right now.”

Meanwhile, the skill positions on offense are more than pretty good, starting with senior quarterback Trent Wagner. Taking over under center following the 2021 graduation of his brother, Berkeley, Wagner completed 100 of 166 passes for 1,668 yards and 21 touchdowns, against four interceptions. He also ran 67 times for 302 yards and four touchdowns as the Pioneers went 6-1 in Section Four, falling to Wyomissing in the regular-season finale.

They finished 9-3, their season ending in a District Three Class 4A semifinal loss to Manheim Central.

“I came to the position a little bit shaky,” Wagner said. “We lost the first game (the Milk Jug Trophy with backyard rival Solanco). I didn’t play terrible but obviously (there was) stuff to build on.”

As the season progressed the game slowed down for Wagner.

“Oh yeah, absolutely,” he said. “Just being able to read defenses and knowing the playbook a lot better. It just all flowed.”

2023 SCHEDULE (All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless noted.) Aug. 25: at Solanco Sept. 1: at Penn Manor (Millersville University’s Chryst Field at Beamesderfer Stadium) Sept. 8: Kennard-Dale Sept. 15: Donegal Sept. 22: at Cocalico Sept. 29: Octorara Oct. 6: at Berks Catholic Oct. 13: Elco Oct. 20: at Conrad Weiser Oct. 27: Wyomissing

A lot of it flowed to receivers Dean Herr (19 catches, 486 yards, 6 touchdowns), Drexton Frank (18-128, 1 TD) Damoj Gray (4-78, 2) and running back Carson Coleman, who hauled in 18 balls for 123 yards out of the backfield. Seniors all, they return for more merriment.

“I can’t wait to continue to make connections with them,” Wagner said.

“We have some kids who can make plays,” Ridenour added, “kids who can really catch the ball and can get out there. We have the opportunity to be pretty good out there on the perimeter.”

One of the revelations of the season was the emergence of Coleman as the feature back, although not so much a revelation to Ridenour.

“The way (Coleman) approaches the offseason, if you would see the way that kid works in the weight room, he really gets after it,” said Ridenour, adding, “He ran track to get himself faster and better.”

“I learned about explosiveness, but also about form,” said Coleman who, pre-track, rushed 195 times for 1,110 yards and 18 TDs in 2022. He also totaled 305 yards on 15 kickoff returns.

“As a short guy I don’t have long strides,” he said. “Getting that form down helps.”

With the school records for career yardage and touchdowns in his sights, as well as the single-season TD mark (which he tied last year) Coleman nonetheless looks to share the load. Helping him accomplish that are Jonathan Mellinger (58 rushes, 299 yards 3 TDs) and Louie Malatesta (27-169, 2).

Look for Bauer to take snaps in the middle of L-S’s 3-stack defense.

“I played a little bit last year rotating with Tre (Spahr),” he said.

Bauer will join returning lineman Ezechiel Lukusa (72 tackles, 46 solo).

“The 3-stack defense gets more speed, athleticism on the field,” Ridenour said, “putting the players in a downhill mode.”

Personifying that downhill mode is middle linebacker Jackson Heeter, whom Ridenour called perhaps the best-kept secret in the league.

“I’m not some kind of famous guy,” said Heeter. “It’s not a big deal to me, I couldn't care less if I’m known or not.”

After totaling 99 tackles, 66 solo, 13 tackles for losses and five sacks you can bet Heeter is a known quantity.

“My sophomore year I played as an outside linebacker,” Heeter said. “It was fun to fly around and blitz. Now I’m playing middle, and I love it. I make all the play calls, all the checks, the whole nine yards, all of it.”

Flanking Heeter are Frank (54 tackles, 33 solo, 3 TFLs) and Julian Lopez (78-45, 3).

Jack Groff (78 tackles, 47 solo), Mellinger (22, 15) and Gray (35, 24) return in the defensive backfield, with Herr, Malatesta and Coleman likely to provide relief.

“We’re really looking forward to this season,” Heeter said. “I think we can really do some big things."

“Each year has its own unique challenges,” Ridenour shared. "I don’t know if we can have the exact same year, but I like the challenge. As a head coach, your expectations are to win every game. Otherwise, why should we play, you know?”