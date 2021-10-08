Try as one might, there is simply no stopping Lampeter-Strasburg’s football team at the moment.

The Pioneers made it six rampaging victories in a row Friday night, compliments of a runaway 55-0 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 3 romp over Donegal in Lampeter.

L-S (2-0 league, 6-1 overall) feasted on three fumble recoveries, had a pair safeties, and held the Indians — who saw their four-game winning tear come to a crashing halt — to 67 rushing yards, 74 total yards and three first downs.

“Our defense is flying around to the football right now,” L-S coach Victor Ridenour said. “Tonight, we were able to knock the ball out a few times, and we played complimentary football by putting points on the board. But yeah, our defensive side of the ball is playing really, really well right now.”

Donegal (0-1, 4-2) didn’t secure its first first-down until there were 17 seconds to go in the third quarter. And by that time, the mercy rule had been triggered and L-S had a cozy 55-point cushion.

L-S hammered out its third shutout this season, and in another game the Pioneers yielded just a 2-point safety, so L-S’s defense has actually pitched four shutouts as a unit in seven games, as L-S remained in a first-place tie in the Section 3 hunt with Ephrata, which edged Lancaster Catholic on Friday to remain knotted with the Pioneers.

Ephrata is set to invade Lampeter on Oct. 22.

“A lot of guys made plays, and we were able to capitalize,” said L-S’s Beau Heyser, who chipped in defensively from his linebacker spot against Donegal. “I thought we played really well together. We watch a lot of film, and we’ve been getting great looks in practice from the younger guys on the scout team. We’re reading our keys and we know where the ball is going, like tonight. We had a lot of guys make a lot of big plays.”

L-S immediately seized control against Donegal, which did not get the start it was hoping for. The Indians — back on the field after a 14-day respite after last week’s game against Garden Spot was postponed because of coronavirus issues — fumbled the ball away on the second play from scrimmage, and the Pioneers cashed in with a 21-yard field goal from Andrew Reidenbaugh to get the scoring onslaught going.

Donegal’s ensuing drive ended with a safety and L-S was up 5-0, and off the free kick, the Pioneers grabbed a 12-0 lead on Giovanni Malatesta’s 2-yard TD run.

Yet another Indians’ fumble set up another short field for L-S, which went up 19-0 when Berkeley Wagner zipped a 21-yard TD strike to Heyser with 5:46 to go in the first quarter, and the route was on.

Donegal finally caught a break early in the second quarter, holding L-S on downs to get the ball back. But one play later, the Indians fumbled it away yet again, and Malatesta scooted for a 5-yard TD run just a minute into the second.

Later, Wagner (6-for-8 for 115 yards) capped back-to-back drives with TD tosses, including a 42-yard strike to Peyton Cunningham and a 9-yard flip to Carson Coleman. L-S took a commanding 41-0 lead at the break when the Pioneers picked up their second 2-point safety with 1:42 to go in the half.

Donegal had 18 snaps in the first half, accumulating just 17 yards with a trio of fumbles, plus two safeties. L-S linebacker Nick Del Grande forced three of the fumbles and recovered one of them.

L-S iced it in the third quarter, getting a 23-yard TD run from Julian Lopez — who rushed for 101 yards in backup duty — and a 5-yard TD keeper from second-string QB Trent Wagner.

“You can’t turn the ball over like that,” Donegal coach Chad Risberg said. “When you turn the ball over against a team like that, that’s what happens. We still have a long way to go. We have at least four games guaranteed, and now we need to stick together.”

Donegal plays at co-leader Ephrata next Friday, while L-S travels to Garden Spot.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77