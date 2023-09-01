Next man up.

On his fifth carry of the evening, nine minutes into the game, Lampeter-Strasburg’s Carson Coleman left the field with an injury. He would not return.

The next man up, Jon Mellinger, stepped up. In a big way!

Mellinger rushed 13 times for 155 yards and two touchdowns as the Pioneers (2-0) pulled away with two fourth-quarter scores for a 24-0 win over Penn Manor Friday night at Millersville.

It is the fifth consecutive year L-S has shut out the Comets, who fell to 0-2.

“I just had to step up,” said Mellinger. “We’re in a game where we think we should be up by more. I owe it all to the linemen. They open up the holes, I just run through them.”

Coleman (four carries 18 yards) put the Pioneers on the scoreboard as they took the opening possession 77 yards in eight plays, Coleman scoring from the 3.

Key to the drive were a pair of completions from Trent Wagner (7-13-0, 112 yards) to Drexton Frank (three catches, 67 yards), good for 25 and 29 yards.

On their fourth possession of the first half, the Pioneers took over on downs at their 26. Thirteen plays and 64 yards later, the drive stalled at the Comet 10. Peter Fiorello split the uprights from 26 yards out for a 10-0 halftime lead.

The Comets reached the red zone twice in the game. The second time, with the score still 10-0, the Comets moved 69 yards in 15 plays, setting up a second-and-goal at the L-S 5 as the third quarter closed. When play resumed, the Pioneers’ Julian Lopez covered a fumbled pitch at the 11. Mellinger broke off a 42-yard run, followed by a 47-yard TD ramble. He added a 4-yard TD run with 5:13 to play to ice the victory.

Turning point

The Comets took their first possession nine plays and 46 yards to the Pioneer 8. On fourth-and-4, Jackson Heeter blew through from his middle linebacker position, dropping Comet quarterback Kyle Furnier for a 7-yard loss.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Heeter. “You have tunnel vision. You see that quarterback and you just go for him.”

Key statistic

The Pioneers totaled 333 yards of offense, 156 in the second half, holding the Comets to 157 yards.

Up next

L-S hosts Kennard-Dale in its home opener. Penn Manor travels to Solanco.