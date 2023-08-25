The Milk Jug is back with Lampeter-Strasburg. After coming up just short to Solanco in a high-scoring affair last year, the Pioneers left no doubt on the field in Quarryville with a 45-0 L-S win to open the high school football season Friday night.

The Pioneers have won 10 of the 14 matchups against the Mules for the coveted Milk Jug trophy.

“I remember second for second when they took that Milk Jug back (last year),” L-S offensive lineman Braden Bauer said. “That was something else.”

Bauer is the lone returning starter on the Pioneers’ o-line this season. That unit didn’t have much trouble in its debut. The Pioneers first two plays from scrimmage were run plays that went a combined 58 yards, later capped by a 3-yard keeper from returning QB Trent Wagner (3-for-7, 52 passing yards, 1 interception; 12 carries, 43 yards, 1 TD).

On the next L-S possession, Wagner handed off to Jon Mellinger, who found a hole on the right side and went 33 yards untouched to make it 14-0.

As a whole, the Pioneers racked up 296 rushing yards, led by 142 yards on 15 carries from Carson Coleman.

“The score speaks for itself but we can always improve,” Bauer said of the o-line. “I’m never going to give you a 10 out of 10 - maybe if we win a state championship. For tonight, I’ll give us an 8 out of 10.”

On the other side of the ball, the L-S 3-stack defense kept a clamp on Solanco’s triple-option, run-based offense, especially in the first half, when the Pioneers tallied seven tackles for loss, including a sack in the endzone for a safety that pushed the lead to 16-0.

“We knew what they were coming with,” Bauer said of Solanco. “Some of our guys were calling out plays before Solanco ran it.”

After achieving the program’s first undefeated regular season a year ago, Solanco graduated 26 seniors. The inexperience appeared evident.

The Mules offensive achievement was a 13-play, 83-yard drive in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 28-7. The drive was highlighted by a 30-yard pass play. Outside of that, Solanco’s ground game was kept to 107 rushing yards on 34 carries (3.1 yards per carry).

“We have some speed on that side of ball,” L-S coach Victor Ridenour said of his defense. “That helps with what Solanco does - if we can close gaps and get to where we need to fit we’ll be OK.”

A 23-yard field goal from Peter Fiorello made it 31-7 in favor of L-S. The Pioneers later went 61 yards over a nine-play drive that was capped by a Coleman 10-yard run to the left pylon for the second-to-last score before the backups were called upon.

Up next: Next Friday, L-S travels to Penn Manor, while Solanco goes to Cocalico.

BOX SCORE