ATGLEN — It was a collaborative effort Friday night as Lampeter-Strasburg steamrolled Octorara 49-13 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four football game.

The Pioneers’ offense looked sharp in scoring seven touchdowns and only being forced to punt twice. Their rushing attack was nigh on unstoppable, tallying more than 200 yards and responsible for nearly every touchdown scored.

Octorara made a change at QB for the game, starting sophomore Chandler Stoltzfus. But the move didn’t make much difference, as Stoltzfus only completed two passes for 9 yards and threw an interception to start the second half.

The game was well in hand by halftime, as Lampeter-Strasburg led 42-0.

Turning point

Down by 14, the Braves (0-3 L-L, 1-5 overall) had the ball on their own 20 looking to drive downfield and cut the lead in half. But Stoltzfus fumbled the snap and the Pioneers’ Dexton Frank charged in for the 20-yard scoop-and-score.

Lampeter-Strasburg (3-0, 5-1) proceeded to put a stranglehold on the game, closing out the first half by scoring three more touchdowns after that miscue.

Stars of the game

Carson Coleman ran wild at the beginning of the game, scoring one touchdown on a 35-yard rush and another on a 24-yard rush. He finished with 75 yards on six attempts. The Pioneers’ defense stifled Octorara all game with tackles for loss, sacks and forcing an interception.

Key statistic

Octorara did not record a first down the whole first half and was forced to punt seven times for the game. The Braves showed some life in the second half, scoring two touchdowns.

Up next

The Octorara Braves will play on the road against Elco looking to snap their four-game losing streak. Lampeter-Strasburg will be at home to play Berks Catholic.