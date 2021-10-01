Berkley Wagner, have a day!

Lampeter-Strasburg’s senior quarterback rushed for five touchdowns and passed for another as the Pioneers (1-0 Lancaster-Lebanon League, 5-1 overall) downed host Lancaster Catholic 42-14 in the teams' Section Three opener Friday night in Crusader Stadium.

Wagner finished the night with 121 yards on 15 rushes, scoring on runs of 1, 3, 2, 32 and 16 yards, respectively. He completed 12 of his 19 passes for 194 yards with a 13-yard TD to Giovanni Malatesta, but his biggest play of the night, arguably, came with six minutes left in the first quarter, when he intercepted Will Cranford's pass intended for Mason McClair at his own 45.

Catholic (0-1, 3-3) was then up 7-0 on Tony Cruz’s 1-yard TD run, and had just stood up L-S for no gain, third-and-1 at midfield and fourth-and-1. Had the Crusaders put another TD on the board …

“The idea there was to be aggressive and take advantage,” Catholic coach Chris Maiorino said. “They were in the right spot. Hats off to them.”

“It’s a different game if they get that,” Wagner said. “Someone had to make a play, and it just happened. They like to come out in a twin set. I saw it coming and baited the quarterback a little.”

“That was huge to get a little momentum going,” Pioneers' coach Victor Ridenour said. “Then our offense started to move the ball.”

Given new life, the Pioneers put together an 11-play, 52-yard march to tie the game on Wagner’s 1-yard touch.

It was Malatesta with the pick on Catholic’s next possession, and L-S went 64 yards in six plays, the big one a 37-yard completion to Malatesta to Catholic's 15. Wagner scored from the 3-yard line just two plays later.

“Our defensive coaches just wanted us to fly around, get to the ball and get after things,” Wagner said. “We created havoc and were able to get turnovers out of it.”

Playing nine men in the box, they created havoc with Catholic’s run game, limiting the Crusaders to 75 yards on 31 touches. Cruz finished with 25 yards on 21 carries, 4 yards on 13 touches in the second half.

An 18-yard punt return by Malatesta, with a personal foul penalty tacked on, set up a short scoring possession with Wagner scoring from the 2, and the Pioneers took a 21-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.

L-S had been playing up tempo in the half, and kept that pace as the third quarter unspooled.

”We’ve been working on tempo for a while,” Ridenour said, “and we were waiting for the right time to bring it out.”

Malatesta’s 42-yard punt return — he finished with 70 yards on three returns — put the Pioneers in business at Catholic's 32, and Wagner burst through the middle for his longest score of the game on the next play. Malatesta pulled in Wagner’s pass on third-and-7 from the 13 and dashed to the pylon for a 35-7 lead late in the third quarter.

Catholic got untracked early in the fourth quarter with a 15-play, 80-yard drive, aided by two personal foul penalties. Cranford hit Eddie Dresch over the middle on a post route, on fourth-and-14, for a 20-yard TD, and got the ball back on a fumble recovery at their 14. But Wagner intercepted Cranford at the 33, and bolted 16 yards to the end zone to cap a four-play march.

“We played pretty good complementary football tonight,” Ridenour said. “Special teams, our defense has been playing really well lately. They’ve come a long way since Week One."

Both teams hit the road next week. L-S heads to Mount Joy to take on Donegal, while Ephrata rolls out the welcome mat for Catholic on Friday at “The War.”