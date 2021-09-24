FREDERICKSBURG — Lampeter-Strasburg's football team is operating in a bottom-line business. But that doesn’t mean the Pioneers don’t care about how they get there.

On a cool Friday night in Northern Lebanon’s Fred Gahres Stadium, senior quarterback Berkeley Wagner rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns and he threw for two more scores, as L-S registered a convincing 42-2 crossover road win over the hometown Vikings for its fourth victory in a row.

Wagner’s teammates, Jonathan Mellinger and Austin Cole, each contributed a pair of touchdowns to the triumph.

With the result, L-S improved to 4-1 this season. The setback dropped Northern Lebanon to 3-2.

Wagner’s first touchdown was a 1-yard plunge that capped a nine-play, 74-yard possession after the opening kickoff. Then, on the third snap of the second quarter, Mellinger intercepted an errant Northern Lebanon aerial and returned it 23 yards for a 14-0 Pioneers' advantage.

In the middle of the second quarter, L-S came up with a goal-line stand, after the Vikings had driven 72 yards on 17 plays to the Pioneers' 1-yard line. But on the next snap, Wagner was tackled in the end zone for a safety, the only points Northern Lebanon would sniff all evening.

L-S’s balanced attack featured 286 rushing yards and 159 through the air.

Turning point

L-S tallied a pair of touchdowns in a less than a minute before halftime, as Wagner connected with Cole twice from 27 yards away, to take a 28-2 advantage into the locker room.

Star of the game

In addition to his 126 yards on the ground, Wagner completed nine of his 11 pass attempts for 155 passing yards.

Key statistic

L-S out-gained Northern Lebanon 444 total yards to 163.

Quotable

“I’m pleased with the record,” said L-S head coach Victor Ridenour. “But not happy with the performances all the time. We’ve got to be consistent. We’ve got some things to clean up.”

Up next

L-S travels to Lancaster Catholic next Friday to open L-L League section play. Annville-Cleona will be at Northern Lebanon.