Berkeley Wagner threw three touchdown passes and ran for 97 yards, Giovanni Malatesta scored three times and Payton Cunningham scored twice as Lampeter-Strasburg romped to a 62-13 victory over Big Spring Friday night in a District Three Class 4A quarterfinal in Lampeter.

The two-time defending 4A champion Pioneers will host Kennard-Dale, a 28-14 winner over Donegal, next Friday in the semifinals.

Tenth-seeded Big Spring (8-4) came into the game on a high after upsetting No. 7 Conrad Weiser in the first round, and played the Pioneers evenly in the first quarter — or 11:16 of the first quarter.

Leading 7-6, L-S (10-1) took over at its 40 with 1:38 to play in the quarter. Three plays later, Beau Heyser pulled in a 37-yard TD pass from Wagner.

It was the first of six scoring possessions of three plays or less for the Pioneers, who triggered the mercy rule with 5:40 to play in the third quarter. They ran seven offensive plays in the quarter, including a tipped-pass interception on the first play of the half, and scored three touchdowns.

“I didn’t realize that,” L-S coach Victor Ridenour said. “Sometimes when things are going well, you just run what’s going well. They were ready to go with it and it worked out.”

It sure did. The Pioneers piled up 522 yards of total offense, 316 on the ground. Cunningham ran nine times for 114 yards, Malatesta five times for 43 and Heyser caught three balls for 113 yards.

“It’s an unselfish group,” Ridenour said. “You can see we spread the ball around a lot, they truly don’t care who gets the ball. They’ll block for each other and they do whatever they need to do for each other.”

Speaking of blocking, in the third quarter Austin Cole sealed the right corner on what became a 64-yard dash down the right sideline by Cunningham. That set up Malatesta’s second score, a 7-yard race to the right pylon that opened the second-half floodgates.

Ian Bender caught a 16-yard TD pass in the second quarter, Drexton Frank caught a 30-yard TD pass in the third, Malatesta ran in from 30 yards and, late in the game, Trent Wagner bootlegged 6 yards to cap the scoring.

The Bulldogs came in averaging 367 yards a game on offense, paced by block-of-granite running back Dylan Wakefield (168 carries, 1,295 yards, 21 TDs). L-S's defense neutralized him, holding him to 98 yards on 22 carries, 47 yards against the first team defense.

L-S's defense made Big Spring one-dimensional, holding the Bulldogs to 13 yards on 14 carries in the first half, 19-for-59 for the game. That put the game in the hands of quarterback Ethan Eisenberg, who came in 75-for-129 for 1,590 yards and 22 TDs.

He was 11-for-15 for 143 yards in the first half, completing a 32-yard TD pass to Logan Schmidt (3-66) and a 42-yarder to Conner Black, setting up Schmidt’s 1-yard jet-sweep TD. Eisenberg finished 12-for-21 for 148 yards, with an interception.

Big Spring’s fate was sealed early in the third quarter. Trailing 34-13, Conner Green intercepted Wagner’s tipped pass at L-S's 46, returning it to the 28. A personal foul penalty tacked on to the end of the play put the Bulldogs in business at the 14.

Three cracks by Wakefield moved the ball to the 3, but Eisenberg was forced out of bounds for no gain on second-and-goal, and Schmidt was dropped by Hunter Hildenbrand for a 6-yard loss on third down.

On fourth down, Eisenberg’s pass to Eli Hasco fell incomplete in the end zone. L-S took over, Cunningham romped down the sideline and the die was cast.