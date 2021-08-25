It’s an unbelievable time to be in Lampeter-Strasburg’s football program, and the Pioneers are thinking big once again this fall after everything came up roses the last two years.

In 2019, L-S put together an amazing run in the District Three Class 4A playoffs, beating powerhouse Berks Catholic for the crown. Last fall, the Pioneers successfully defended that title, beating Lancaster-Lebanon League neighbor Elco for gold on the way to a 9-1 season.

The only bummer news about this two-year clip in Lampeter: The Pioneers fell in the PIAA state semifinals the last two years, losing by a whisker to Jersey Shore last fall.

Graduation was not kind last spring to the Pioneers, who lost some top-shelf talent, including all-state QB Sean McTaggart and a bevy of powerful, veteran O-linemen.

Now would also be a good time to mention that L-S has a new coach. Longtime assistant Victor Ridenour has taken over the reins from John Manion, who guided the Pioneers to 177 wins and eight section championships in 23 seasons.

Changes aplenty in Lampeter, yes. But there’s still a gnarly nucleus in the Pioneers’ locker room and they’ll get the preseason nod as Section Three favorites.

THE PLAYBOOK L-L: Section Three PIAA: Class 4A Head coach: Victor Ridenour (first season) Base offense: Spread Base defense: 3-3 Stack 2020 results: 9-1 (5-0 L-L) Key players returning: OT-LB Nick Del Grande, TE-LB Beau Heyser, RBDB Giovanni Malatesta, K Andrew Reidenbaugh, QB-DB Berkeley Wagner.

“We’re always aiming high for our goals, but we know that we have to work hard for it every single day,” L-S senior two-way threat Giovanni Malatesta said. “It’s still one play at a time for us. That’s how we’ll get to our goals. We don’t mind having that heat on us. It gets us more motivated to show the other teams out there what we have.”

The Pioneers’ “key players lost to graduation” list is pretty daunting. But L-S still has plenty in the tank for another exciting season, as the bar is still raised very high in Pioneers’ camp.

About the offense

L-S will miss McTaggart, but in Berkeley Wagner, the Pioneers will have a QB who has played under the spotlight before. Wagner got the start behind center in the Pioneers’ win over Elco in the 2019 district playoffs as a sophomore. He’ll step back into that role of piloting L-S’s spread attack this season.

“We have full faith in Berkeley at QB,” Malatesta said. “He’s probably the smartest football player I’ve ever known. He knows the offense so well, and what to do in every situation.”

Wagner will get plenty of protection up front from all-star OT Nick Del Grande, who has verbally committed to Division I Coastal Carolina. He’ll be flanked by several first-time starters up front, but no worries, according to Ridenour.

“I think the O-line could be the strength of our team,” the Pioneers’ rookie coach said. “We have seven or eight guys that can rotate in. The five starters there last year really worked well together. These newer guys are already making adjustments, and they’re athletic. They’re all big kids, but they can really move.”

Some trench names to remember moving forward: Trey Spahr, Tristen Showers, Luke Hines, Evan Sellars, Wayne Brown, Jeremy Reed and Eric Lukusa. Sounds like all of those guys will be contributing along the line of scrimmage.

Wagner will have bruising all-star TE Beau Heyser at his disposal in the air game, plus all-star kicker Andrew Reidenbaugh returns to handle the special teams duties.

About the defense

Del Grande is the reigning Section Three Linebacker of the Year, and he’ll absolutely be the D ringleader in the Pioneers’ 3-stack look. Del Grande will be flanked by Heyser, another tackle machine at LB.

Wagner, an all-star safety, will patrol the secondary while also handling the QB duties, as Ridenour and Co. look to fill some slots on this side of the ball. Again, the talent is here; now the newbies have to shine as first-time full-timers on Friday nights.

Final word

“I’ve always said that if you have a good locker room, you have a good chance to have a really good team,” Ridenour said. “Right now, we have a really good locker room. These kids have been on two (district) championship football teams, so they know what it takes. And they’re willing to put the work in, and demand that kind of work from their teammates as well.”