1. Safe to say Lampeter-Strasburg’s defense — which has been one of the stingiest units across all of District 3 this fall — will be tested Friday, when the second-seeded Pioneers (11-1) take on rampaging No. 1 seed Bishop McDevitt (10-1) in the Class 4A championship tilt on the Crusaders’ home turf in Harrisburg. McD, which is riding a glittering 10-game winning streak, has some seriously crooked numbers on its offensive stat sheet. It all starts at the QB spot, and the Crusaders have a really good one there: Stone Saunders — a freshman — is having a marvelous debut season behind center, with some truly awesome numbers: 123-of-180 (68 percent completions) for 2,670 yards with 42 TD tosses against just two picks. Saunders — who already has a scholarship offers from Michigan and Maryland in his back pocket — didn’t throw his first interception until McD’s ninth game this season. He’s also coming off a big game in the Crusaders’ 35-7 triumph over Berks Catholic in the semifinals, when he clicked on 18-of-30 passes for 304 yards with four TD strikes, as McD put up 459 yards vs. the Saints. Saunders pilots a Crusaders’ balanced spread attack that has rushed for 2,703 yards, passed for 2,752 yards and averages 496 yards and 53 points a game; McD has outscored its foes 580-63, and the Crusaders have matched L-S with five shutout wins this season. They haven’t lost since a 21-0 setback against D12 heavyweight La Salle College in Week 1 way back on Aug. 27.

2. Saunders — whose older brother Logan Saunders plays for Manheim Central — has a 3-pack of sure-handed receivers at his disposal: Mario Easterly (46 catches for 875 yards, 19.0 avg., 13 TD), Kamil Foster (33 catches for 808 yards, 24.5 avg., 13 TD) and Rico Scott (23 catches for 522 yards, 22.7 avg., 9 TD) can all go up and get it; McD’s receivers average a gaudy 21.8 yards per catch, and that group will undoubtedly challenge L-S’s secondary.

3. When Saunders and his fun-bunch wideouts aren’t flying the friendly skies, McD also features a pretty gnarly rushing attack, with two backs who can make you miss: Marquese Williams (115 carries for 1,424 yards, 12.4 avg., 23 TD) and Cyncir Bowers (63 carries for 860 yards, 13.7 avg., 7 TD) are both juniors, and they can both scoot. The Crusaders average 10.3 yards per carry, with 35 TD runs this fall. They’ve also taken care of the ball; McD has just 10 giveaways, and they’re a plus-15 in turnover margin with 25 takeaways.

