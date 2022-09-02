The first thing Hunter Hildenbrand did was ditch his gloves. Those were for receiving. He was just assigned another job.

Lampeter-Strasburg’s wide receiver took over at quarterback to run the Wildcat. The change lasted exactly one play. It went the distance.

Hildenbrand broke free for a 60-yard touchdown and L-S pulled away from Penn Manor 35-0 in a nonleague game at Lampeter Friday night.

The cameo at QB caught Hildenbrand by surprise. He stuffed his gloves into his pants and raced onto the field.

“It was just a little wrinkle,” Hildenbrand said. “Perfect timing. Great call. I got the ball and just went. I couldn’t do it without the big boys up front.”

Hildenbrand played quarterback for about seven years when he was younger. He hadn’t practiced under center since early in the summer.

The 6-0, 186-pound senior wasn’t sure how many plays he was going to get with the ball in his hands. One was all he needed.

Turning point

Drexton Frank blocked a punt and Emory Fluhr recovered a fumble in the span of 91 seconds. L-S converted both opportunities into touchdowns and built a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

Star of the game

Trent Wagner spent most of the game at quarterback and made his throws count. The junior completed 10 of 13 attempts for 165 yards and three scores. Jackson Heeter, Damoj Gray and Dean Herr caught touchdowns.

Key statistic

L-S held Penn Manor 25 net yards rushing and forced three turnovers. Gray and Harry Wolgemuth had interceptions.

Quotable

Hildenbrand was happy with the way L-S bounced back after a loss in Week 1. “It was a long week,” he said. “We know we made mistakes. Correct those mistakes like we did and I really think this team can be pretty special.”

Up next

Penn Manor (1-1) has its home opener against Solanco. Lampeter-Strasburg (1-1) hits the road to face Kennard-Dale.