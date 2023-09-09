In a game where the winner scored 63 points, is it fair to call it an outstanding defensive victory?

Yes, yes it is.

Closing out the nonleague portion of its schedule, in a continuation of a game halted for weather on Friday night, Lampeter-Strasburg put up nearly 500 yards of total offense Saturday afternoon in Lampeter in a 63-0 victory.

More impressive, the Pioneer defense held Kennard-Dale to minus-6 yards of offense on 33 plays in 12 offensive possessions. That’s 12 three-and-outs.

“The defense did a great job, especially in the first half,” said head coach Victor Ridenour. “We were able to get into the backfield quite a lot and keep them behind the sticks.”

The outcome was settled in the second quarter.

Picking up the action where it paused Friday night, with four minutes left in the first quarter, L-S (3-0) took a 14-0 lead on the last play of the quarter.

“We were able to refocus after our start last night,” Ridenour said. “Our minds were right when we came back out there.”

Two minutes into the second quarter, the Rams (1-2) recovered a muffed punt at the Pioneer 46. After three plays, including a 12-yard sack by Danny Weichler, K-D punted from its 40 — an 18-yarder — and Damoj Gray (3-71) took a bubble screen 35 yards to the end zone for his second TD reception of the afternoon.

In the final five minutes of the quarter, the Pioneers took advantage of three three-and-outs to score on one-play possessions: 33- and 45-yard runs by Jon Mellinger (11-143, three TDs) and Dean Herr’s 50-yard post route. That turned a 21-0 advantage to a 42-0 mercy-rule trigger.

The Pioneers had a huge advantage in the first-half battle for field position as Peter Fiorello sent four kickoffs through the end zone. Rams punter Desmond Warne averaged 26.67 yards on seven punts, giving L-S multiple short fields.

Playing in only the first half, Trent Wagner finished 6-for-9 for 150 yards and three TDs. Nine ball carriers touched the ball for L-S, contributing to a 38-carry, 329-yard effort. In relief of Mellinger, Louis Malatesta picked up 86 yards on seven touches in the second half.

In a fitting finish to a defensive day that saw Weichler account for losses totaling 26 yards on 1.5 sacks and two tackles-for-loss, Dominic Brown, who had a 17-yard TD run in the third quarter, intercepted Ram backup quarterback Noah Hoffer at the Ram 12, taking it in for a touchdown to close out the scoring.

Key statistic

Kennard-Dale first downs: zero. The closest the Rams came was a fourth-and-2 at their 30, late in the third quarter, trailing 49-0. While the game was still competitive, they had fourth-and-3 at their 27 on their first possession of the game.

Up next

Kennard-Dale travels to Wrightsville to take on Eastern York. The Pioneers head to Mount Joy Friday for an L-L Section Four opener with Donegal.