Lampeter-Strasburg coach Victor Ridenour was hoping his team could show its explosiveness Friday against visiting Ephrata.

Mission accomplished — and then some.

The Pioneers dominated in every phase of the game en route to a 63-7 win over the Mountaineers in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three football matchup.

L-S (4-0 league, 8-1 overall) won its eighth game in a row and clinched no worse than a tie for its second straight Section Three title and ninth overall L-L League section championship.

It was supposed to be something of a showdown, with Ephrata a game behind in the section race after suffering its first section loss in Week Eight against Donegal.

“I wanted to try to re-establish the line of scrimmage on offense, and we’ve gotten off to a lot of slow starts on that side of the ball,” Ridenour said. “I know we can be explosive and I wanted that to show. And tonight, they answered that call; they did a great job, getting a good push up front.”

Ridenour noted running back Giovanni Malatesta, who had 73 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries, all in the first half.

Quarterback Berkeley Wagner pretty much matched Malatesta, rushing for 72 yards and three TDs on just eight carries while going 2-for-4 for 32 yards through the air. Two of Wagner’s scores came in a 35-point first quarter, and his third came in the second as the Pioneers added 21 more for a 56-7 halftime lead.

“I think just the offensive line; when they go, we go,” Wagner said. “And they went tonight and we just had our way up front. They just kept pushing, and when they do that, it makes my job so much easier — I have the easiest job in the world.”

Defensively, it wasn’t much different. Ephrata was limited to minus-7 yards rushing on 15 carries in the first half and didn’t get a first down until about six minutes left in the half. The Pioneers intercepted two passes and Jackson Heeter recovered a fumbled kickoff in the end zone for a score.

Carson Coleman had the other first-half score for L-S, on a 9-yard run.

In the kicking game, Andrew Reidenbaugh made all nine PATs and belted kickoffs that either went near or into the end zone. One checked up at the 1-yard line as Ephrata expected it to go into the end zone as well; the ball was then was fumbled inside the 5 and recovered by Heeter in the end zone.

“I thought maybe we were going to have some chances,” Ephrata coach Kris Miller said. “We just didn’t execute, and they took the ball and scored right away, and dominated the game from the kickoff.”

Ephrata’s biggest play of the night was a 73-yard kickoff return by Jeremiah Knowles with 2:32 left in the second quarter, setting the Mountaineers up at the Pioneer' 22-yard line. On fourth-and-1, Andre Weidman scooted 13 yards around left end for the TD.

With a running clock in the second half, neither team had much possession time. L-S finished off the scoring with 15-yard TD run by Julian Lopez with 2:22 to play.

For the game, L-S had an even 400 yards, with 368 on the ground. The defense held Ephrata to 89 total yards.