Lampeter-Strasburg's defense went to work quickly in Friday’s District 3 Class 4A semifinal against visiting Kennard-Dale. On the second play from scrimmage, Pioneers defensive back Giovanni Malatesta snagged an interception and returned it 40 yards to K-D's 10-yard line.

“I just saw the ball in the air, went for it and trusted my ball skills,” Malatesta said afterward. “The rest took care of itself."

Two plays later, L-S running back Payton Cunningham punched the football into the end zone on a 5-yard carry. The second-seeded Pioneers never looked back en route to a 31-0 win over No. 3 K-D.

L-S's defense recorded its fifth shutout of the season while tallying five takeaways (three interceptions, two fumble recoveries), six sacks, four tackles for loss and five other plays in which it held K-D to zero yards. Excluding the sacks, the Rams' vaunted rushing attack was held to 113 rushing yards on 33 carries (3.4 yards per carry).

“All hard work,” Malatesta said of the defense. “Our coaches tell us the keys to read. Our guys do the rest. We study our film. We know our jobs.”

K-D's loss ended a program-best run in which it won its first section crown and first district playoff game. Friday’s defeat also snapped a 10-game win streak for the team.

On the other side, L-L League Section Three champion L-S (11-1) extended its win streak to 11 games and will now return to the Class 4A title game in search of the program’s third straight district crown.

How it happened: L-S pushed its lead to 10-0 on its second drive with a 32-yard field goal from Andrew Reidenbaugh.

After the second interception by the Pioneers’ defense, L-S quarterback Berkeley Wagner (4 for 9, 80 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT) appeared to have scored on a 3-yard keeper, but referees ruled Wagner fumbled the ball near the goal line, and it was recovered by K-D (10-2) in the end zone for a touchback. It was the most adversity L-S faced all night.

“As our coach says, we have to have the mind of a goldfish,” Malatesta said. “We move on. We keep playing the rest of the game.”

Later, Wagner tossed an arching 33-yard pass that was pulled in over the shoulder of Malatesta in the end zone to push L-S's lead to 17-0.

After an interception by L-S D-back Hunter Hildenbrand, the Pioneers scored two plays later when Wagner found Hildenbrand on a screen pass, with Hildenbrand going 35 yards to push the advantage to 24-0 just before halftime.

L-S opened the second half with an 11-play, 60-yard drive that was capped by Wagner's designed run to the right pylon for nine yards, making it 31-0 at the 6:56 mark of the third quarter.

Remaining points: A 42-yard field goal attempt by Reidenbaugh in the third quarter had enough distance but sailed wide. L-S also had a potential TD catch in the first half that was unable to connect, and the Pioneers committed three giveaways, including Wagner's potential rushing score that was instead ruled a fumble.

“We left some points out there,” first-year L-S coach Victor Ridenour said. “It still sits in my stomach.”

Up next: L-S will travel to top-seeded Bishop McDevitt (10-1) for next week’s District 3 Class 4A championship game.

“McDevitt is going to be tough,” Malatesta said. “But it would be amazing to have three district titles in my high school career.”

BOX SCORE